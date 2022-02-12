ITT Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Last week, you might have seen that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 5.4% to US$87.04 in the past week. ITT reported US$2.8b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.66 beat expectations, being 5.4% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from ITT's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.99b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 8.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 22% to US$4.51. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.00b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.49 in 2022. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$113, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on ITT, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$130 and the most bearish at US$91.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting ITT's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.2% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 7.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ITT is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$113, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for ITT going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ITT you should know about.

