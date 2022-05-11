ITV Ad Revenue Jumps 16 Percent in First Quarter, Studio Unit Grows 23 Percent

U.K. TV giant ITV reported its first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, including a 16 percent jump in advertising revenue.

The company, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, also said its production arm ITV Studios saw revenue increase 23 percent in the opening period of 2022 and touted a 24 percent increase in digital revenue.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“We are focused on the three core drivers of value for ITV,” said McCall. “We are growing Studios with a strong quarter and an exciting pipeline of scripted and unscripted programs as we further diversify the business by genre, by geography and by customer and grow ahead of the market. In Media and Entertainment, we maintained the strength of our linear business, where we secured 93 percent of the largest commercial audiences. And we are making good progress in our goal to supercharge streaming by increasing our hours of content by 50 percent in the quarter to 6,000 hours and making available the majority of scripted programs in full for streaming at the same time as the initial broadcast.”

She added: “All of this provides a solid foundation for ITVX – our free, ad-funded streaming service – which is on track for launch in the fourth quarter, and we remain confident that we will deliver at least £750 million ($925 million) of digital revenue by 2026.”

ITV had earlier in the year predicted a first-quarter ad revenue of around 16 percent, as reported, saying at the time that demand had “remained strong.” On Wednesday, the firm said that the first quarter benefited from “good demand across the majority of advertising sectors,” with January ad revenue growing 15 percent over the year-ago period, February ending up 20 percent and March up 15 percent. “Within this, digital advertising revenue remains very strong, up 27 percent,” ITV said.

Story continues

In March, ITV also unveiled plans to “supercharge” its streaming business with a “digital first” content strategy. As part of that, it announced ITVX, which it touted as the U.K.’s first AVOD/SVOD platform, which is set to launch in the fourth quarter. Its viewers will be able to watch thousands of hours of content for free on an advertising-funded tier or choose a subscription service that will provide all that content ad-free in addition to thousands additional hours of British box sets from ITV’s streamer BritBox and other partners’ content.

Click here to read the full article.