If ITV needs referee JP Doyle to forensically explain every decision then rugby is not in a good place

The breakout TV star of the Rugby World Cup was JP Doyle , which is a credit to the Dublin-born referee, and to ITV for using his clear and conscientious explanations of pivotal officiating decisions. But the fact he has been such a vital companion during the matches demonstrates that televised rugby union is trapped in a box of its own making.

The key moment in Saturday night’s World Cup final was not a brilliant try or ice-in-the-veins kick at goal but the decision to send off New Zealand captain Sam Cane. This, in a nutshell, is the watching-rugby-on-TV experience of our time. An incident happens in the juddering pell-mell of the play, it’s replayed multiple times, slow-motion footage not enhancing general understanding but shearing the action from context. The legislative ins and outs are explained and debated by commentators, ex-pros and other learned friends, and eventually a decision is handed down by the faceless men, women or AI magistrates in ‘The Bunker’.

Further discussion, analysis and jurisprudence then unfolds, and then it’s time for a commercial break and a bit more running around before the legal battle is rejoined on another matter. The viewing experience therefore hinges on the ability, or otherwise, of the broadcasters to interpret and illuminate the mysteries and vagaries of the laws. This isn’t Saturday night TV entertainment, it’s court reporting.

In the case of the Crown versus Cane, Doyle explained that the contact “hit the threshold for a high tackle, it was upright and there was a clear line of sight.” The similar incident involving the other captain, Siya Kolisi, Doyle untangled as being different in that “most of the force was through the body.”

I’m more than happy to take Doyle’s expert views as the correct ones, ditto Ben Kay’s take on the try where “the hand goes backward but the ball comes out of the fingers forward”, but are these granular interpretations and thought experiments the reason that fans fall in love with sport in the first place? Of course not. It’s like going to a steakhouse and having your meal interrupted by a tableside chef explaining the Maillard reaction before every bite; a movie ruined by a constant director’s commentary about what aspect ratio they filmed each shot in.

None of this is the fault of the ITV folks. Another fellow who had a good broadcast was the actual on-field match referee, who explained his decisions fair and square, not just for the benefit of the players but for the viewers, too. ITV commentator Nick Mullins said: “Wayne Barnes the busiest man in Paris at the moment; he has a lot on his plate.”

And as Mark Pougatch put it: “The ref was like a second commentator – not as good as Nick though obviously.”

When the game’s protagonist is the bloke with the whistle, something, surely, has gone drastically wrong.

The sport as shown on TV has become not about the moments of running, kicking and throwing, or the spectacle of people doing them in front of a passionate crowd, but the discussion of their legality or otherwise. Televised rugby union is not unique in having been made less enjoyable by the use of technology: football is clearly a less fun sport to watch since the introduction of Var, which not only disrupts and sucks the joy out of the magic moments, but has failed even in its limited remit of eliminating controversial decisions.

Rugby union’s arcane and inaccessible rules have made it suffer more than other sports but it faces an even bigger, and seemingly insoluble, problem: the worst outcome of a bad call in football is some people wetting their pants about it on the internet; unpunished violations in rugby can mean life-changing injuries, either now or decades later.

Whether it is possible or desirable to un-invent the video refereeing element is hard to say but, for the viewer, the big-match experience now centres on a weighing and balancing of evidence with a view to reaching a verdict. This is sports watching as jury duty, and casual viewers, eventually, will look for ways to be excused.

