ITV weather presenter opens up about 9 years of coercive control she suffered at hands of ex-husband

Saman Javed
·4 min read
Ruth Dodsworth will&#xa0;share her experience of being in an abusive marriage in a new documentary (PA)
Ruth Dodsworth will share her experience of being in an abusive marriage in a new documentary (PA)

ITV weather presenter Ruth Dodsworth has opened up about the coercive control she endured at the hands of her ex-husband.

The broadcaster will share her experience of being in an abusive marriage in a new documentary, Controlled By My Partner? The Hidden Abuse, which airs on Thursday.

Coercive control is behaviour by which a perpetrator makes a person dependent on them by isolating them from family and friends, controlling their everyday behaviour and depriving them of independence.

Nightclub owner Jonathon Wignall was sentenced to three years in prison in April 2021 after subjecting Dodson to nine years of abuse.

In the documentary, Dodsworth is set to discuss the nature of coercive control and how it took her years to recognise that she was being abused.

She shares how her children’s fears for her safety made her realise Wignall’s behaviour was abusive.

“I had no idea that the threats and manipulation my ex-husband used for almost a decade were actually a pattern of criminal behaviour,” Dodsworth said.

“He would call me dozens of times a day, wanting to know where I was and who I was with. He would check my phone and even delete contacts from it.

“He would turn up at my workplace, or insist that I leave the studio to eat lunch with him in his car.”

“It wasn’t until my own children began to fear for my safety that I realised what was going on wasn’t normal.”

Wignall was arrested in October 2019 after Dodsworth reported his behaviour to the police. He later pleaded guilty to stalking and coercive control.

“My ex-husband was jailed for just three years and nine months, but could be released later this year after serving less than half of his sentence - I can’t pretend I’m not scared, but I am trying to stay positive,” Dodsworth said.

The broadcaster’s daughter Grace, 18, also features in the documentary, telling viewers: “This was our reality, this was our lives, it was normal for us. And then all of a sudden we’re having all these professionals telling us that’s not right, and everything we’ve known is pretty much gone.”

During a hearing last year, a Cardiff Crown Court was told Wignall had used Dodsworth’s fingerprints to access her phone while she was asleep, refused to let her go places without him and fitted a tracking device to her car.

Appearing via video link, Dodsworth told the court she had been left with “heavy debts” after discovering that Wignall had borrowed money under their name.

“Because of my television career I’ve had to try and portray a smiley, happy, sunshine-like personality every day, when how I felt was everything but,” she said.

The couple met in 2001, the year Dodsworth joined ITV, and married in 2002.

The court heard that Wignall’s behaviour became controlling around 2010 after the couple moved from Swansea to Cowbridge. Around this time, Wignall’s nightclub business began to fail and Dodsworth became the main breadwinner of the family.

“The shift in the dynamic of the home was not an easy one for the defendant to take,” prosecutor Claire Pickthall told the court.

“His alcohol intake increased as did his controlling and coercive behaviour towards Ms Dodsworth.”

Coercive control was only recognised as a crime in England and Wales from December 2015.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, 33,954 offences of coercive control were recorded by policy in the year ending March 2021.

PC Mike Taggart, from North Wales Police, said officers need to be trained to ensure victims feel safe when they report abuse.

He said: “As police we can actually pursue domestic abuse offences without the victim actually coming forward.

“If we have these statements from families or friends who have noticed these changes, or we can see that there are, you know, physical injuries, then obviously we can take the investigation forward and we can proceed without a statement from that victim.

“We can still take that action against that perpetrator and hopefully ultimately protect the victim.”

The Home Office said its Domestic Abuse Act would later this year mean the offence of controlling or coercive behaviour could apply to intimate partners, ex-partners or family members, regardless of whether the victim and perpetrator live together, offering wider protection to victims.

Controlled By My Partner? The Hidden Abuse airs on ITV on Thursday at 8:30pm.

Additional reporting by PA

Anyone who requires help or support can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, which is open 24/7 365 days per year on 0808 2000 247 or via its website nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Body of missing hiker found near San Gorgonio peak

    The family of Robert Carey Jr. reported Saturday that he had not returned from a hike to San Gorgonio Mountain.

  • Hiker's body found at base of California waterfall after 80-foot fall, officials say

    The body of Robert Carey Jr., 33, of Calimesa, was recovered Sunday at the base of the Big Falls Waterfall at the San Bernardino National Forest, police say.

  • 'Poor old uncle had to clean': Teens who filmed messy ‘pranks’ in Singapore McDonalds draw criticism

    Social media users are denouncing the actions of a group of teens in Singapore who filmed themselves pulling pranks inside a McDonald’s restaurant at Punggol Safra. Facebook page Singapore Incidents shared a clip on Monday showing a teen boy carrying two cups of water and then pouring the contents onto himself while inside the fast food restaurant.

  • Security footage captures Alabama prison break

    STORY: Security footage shows the moment when assistant corrections director Vicky White escorted Casey White, a murder suspect, out of a detention center in Alabama last Friday (April 29).The footage, provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, captured the last time both fugitives, considered armed and dangerous, were seen.The U.S. Marshals Service was treating the manhunt for the pair, who are not related, as one of its top investigations.Casey White, charged with capital murder in a September 2020 stabbing death and already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion and carjacking, was last seen on Friday leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, about 65 miles west of Huntsville.At the time, he was handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White, who was supposedly transporting him by patrol car from the detention center to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff said investigators have since received tips that the inmate and officer switched to another car.The sheriff held out the possibility that Vicky White helped free the inmate under duress, but since then investigators have confirmed information from inmates that both fugitives had “a special relationship.”

  • VIDEO: Gun battle breaks out between store employee and would-be robbers

    Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery of a smoke shop in Compton that resulted in the death of a man.

  • ‘Did Nothing Wrong Other Than Walking Through a Park’: Maryland Cop Pulls Taser and Gun, Pepper Sprays Black Embassy Officer In Uniform Before Arresting Him for Impersonation

    Steven Alexander was walking home with groceries after a night shift as an Embassy of Qatar special police officer in 2018 when a taser-drawn Maryland […]

  • Prosecutor Says They’ve Solved Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance

    Hugo Correia/ReutersFifteen years to the day after British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her parents’ holiday resort hotel room in Portugal, prosecutors say they have solved the case. Hans Christian Wolters, the lead German prosecutor in a new investigation of the May 3, 2007 disappearance, told the Portuguese television show Sabado that the new evidence was undeniable. “We have found new facts and new evidence,” he told the program. “It's not forensic evidence but evidence and becau

  • A hoax most cruel: How a caller duped McDonald's managers into strip-searching a worker

    The hoax was beyond belief: Fast-food managers fooled by a caller into strip-searching a young worker. But it happened dozens of times across the U.S.

  • New Vids Show Guard Whisking Away Murder Inmate She’d Lavished With Extra Food

    Lauderdale County SheriffNew videos show the lengths Alabama prison guard Vicky White went to in order to abscond with an extremely violent murder inmate who officials say she’d previously lavished with extra food.White, 56, the assistant director of corrections in Lauderdale County, vanished last Friday with 38-year-old Casey White (no relation), an inmate awaiting trial for stabbing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway to death in 2015. The six-foot-nine White had already been sentenced in 2019 to 75 y

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • A Merced man was digging a shelter in the side of a creek. Police say he’s now in trouble

    Police said it also looks like he was using the dirt to try and build a bridge.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Pennsylvania State Police arrest trooper for possession of illegal substances

    The Pennsylvania State Police announced Wednesday that they arrested Trooper Joseph Czachorowski on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances.

  • Ex-Girlfriend Of Escaped Alabama Prisoner Is ‘Freaking Out’

    The former girlfriend of an escaped Alabama prisoner, who authorities say has threatened to kill her, is worried for her safety while her ex remains at large after allegedly being freed by a corrections official over the weekend. The unidentified woman, who used to date Casey White, the 38-year-old inmate who escaped a Lauderdale County detention center on Friday, said she’s gone into hiding, as federal investigators scramble to locate him. “They’ve [local police] promised to step up patrols, bu

  • Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

    The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd said Wednesday that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin's plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death on May 25, 2020. The white former officer admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.

  • Orange County massage therapist arrested for sexual battery after patient records session

    A massage therapist inside an office meant to treat and heal turned one woman into a victim, investigators said.

  • Monmouth jail inmate killed cellmate for making fun of him, prosecutor says

    Authorities allege Evan Raczkiewicz attacked cellmate Daniel Ferrara from behind after Ferrara made fun of him for defecating in his pants.

  • Witness in murder case sues after Cook County judge orders her jailed in ‘fake subpoena’ flap

    A woman who was present at her brother’s slaying nearly six years ago has filed a federal lawsuit against the Cook County state’s attorney’s office after she was thrown in jail for weeks for failing to answer a subpoena to participate in “trial prep” against the accused killer. The lawsuit filed by Latoya Ware in U.S. District Court on Wednesday centers on a common practice in the Cook County ...

  • Johnny Depp Did 'Cavity Search' on Amber Heard, Penetrated Her with Bottle, Psychologist Testifies

    A forensic psychologist who evaluated Amber Heard testified about Heard's allegations of sexual violence against Johnny Depp

  • ‘We gonna do it like that?’: Wife arrested for shooting husband 5 times, MPD says

    After a verbal argument, a wife shot her husband five times.