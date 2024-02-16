IU Bloomington alum appears on 'Shark Tank.' When to watch

Indiana University Bloomington alum, Aebesh De, will appear on “Shark Tank” on Friday night for a chance to get an investment for his company, Flora, a plant monitor and AI-based app designed for caring for houseplants.

According to the Kelley School of Business at IU, the 2016 Kelley grad with a degree in operations management started the company during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was not a plant parent by any means before Flora. I was killing every single plant in my line of sight,” De said, told IU. “I was getting frustrated, asking myself, why can’t a guy like me figure out plants? I wanted to inherit the green thumbs that my mom and dad have.”

'Life alert for plants'

Since then, the company has expanded and is advertised as a “life alert for your plants,” according to IU. “Its patented technology sends owners real-time alerts about their plants’ health, including tips on moisture, light, humidity, temperature, and more.”

Flora also sells other plant-related products for gardening and overall care. Since the app launched in July of 2021, over 300,000 users have registered across 190 countries.

When is 'Shark Tank' on?

The “Shark Tank” episode airs at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, on ABC.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: See IU Bloomington alum on 'Shark Tank' for AI-based houseplant app