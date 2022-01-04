Bloomington police: Man falsely claimed to have hostages, assault rifle in IU hotel room

An hours-long standoff at the Biddle Hotel in the Indiana Memorial Union on campus ended with no injuries and one man in custody early Tuesday morning.

At 9 p.m. Monday, IU's police department asked for assistance from the Bloomington Police Department's Critical Incident Response Team. A man reportedly had barricaded himself inside Room 107 at the hotel, claiming to have an assault rifle and a family held hostage, BPD Capt. Ryan Pedigo said in a news release.

The CIRT team, as well as BPD hostage negotiators, made contact with the man, who refused to leave the room. He reportedly told officers he was armed with an automatic weapon and made threats to use it.

At 1:36 a.m., "non-lethal" techniques were used and the man exited the hotel room, Pedigo said. Pedigo would not say what tactics were used to get the man to come out. The police department's armored vehicle, called a Bearcat, was at the scene.

Cecil Lamar Gilbert, 57, whose most recent address is the Shalom Center, was taken into custody by IUPD officers and booked into the Monroe County Jail at 3:45 a.m. He faces three preliminary misdemeanor charges: resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass and presenting false ID. His bond is $250.

IU spokesman Chuck Carney said IUPD dispatch received an 8:23 p.m. call from the Biddle Hotel about a potential disturbance in a room there. The caller said hotel guests heard someone making threats in Room 107. Officers were dispatched to the hotel's first floor.

Carney said when officers arrived, they heard a man's voice inside the room, where no one was scheduled to stay that night. One officer heard the man say, "Oh the cops are here," and indicated he was not leaving the room, Carney said.

Officers secured the hallway and continued talking to Gilbert, who would not come out of the room after several hours of negotiation and attempts to get him to surrender.

Despite early social media reports of a hostage situation, no one but Gilbert was in the hotel room and police did not find any weapons.

Gilbert has a history of run-ins with the law. He spent four months in jail in 2020 after pleading guilty to resisting law enforcement. Charges against Gilbert for residential entry and battery with injury were dismissed in 2020.

He has a Thursday court hearing for a pending charge of felony battery by means of a deadly weapon from June 2021. In that incident, he is accused of beating a man and woman with an aluminum baseball bat.

