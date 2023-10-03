IU East professor from Richmond among those arrested in Ohio sex sting

RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana University East professor from Richmond is among 160 people arrested in a statewide sex sting conducted by authorities in Ohio.

Ramesh Karki, a 44-year-old associate professor of mathematics, was on a list of arrestees released Wednesday by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office.

Also on the list was another Richmond resident, Anil Wagle, 55.

In a news release, Yost said a "weeklong statewide human trafficking crackdown" sought to "arrest those trying to buy sex and to identify survivors of human trafficking."

The effort, led by Yost's Ohio Organized Crime Investigation's Commission, was referred to as "Operation Buyer's Remorse."

The news release did not specify what the allegations against Karki and Wagle, and most other arrestees, involved.

However, it indicated 149 people "seeking to buy sex were arrested and charged with engaging in prostitution."

Yost also said the statewide effort had helped identify more than 100 survivors of human trafficking.

The attorney general said nearly 100 law enforcement agencies and service organizations took part.

"Our message is simple," Yost said. "Don't buy sex in Ohio."

