IU will be home for Christmas: Full-time staff receives extended winter break

Indiana University’s campuses will see a few more silent nights than usual this Christmas week, after President Pamela Whitten announced an extended paid holiday break for all full-time faculty and staff from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, alongside the Jan. 1 federal holiday.

The new policy applies to all offices across all Indiana University campuses, except those which require continuous service, like certain facilities and police patrols. These offices will operate with limited staff. Premium pay is available to eligible employees who have to work the new university-supported holidays, according to an October news release from IU Today.

The university had previously only provided paid time off on the legal holidays of Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.

“This additional time off is intended to recognize the dedication of our hard-working staff and faculty, who provide such deep support for our students and university year-round,” Whitten said in an October news release.

An unexpected holiday

Susie Johnson, associate vice president of facility operations at IU, said Christmas week has traditionally been a time when she and her team use the empty campus to take on larger maintenance projects. This year is different.

“This year, everybody except for a small number of folks will be at home enjoying an extended holiday with their families and friends,” Johnson said.

That includes Johnson, who said she will be splitting time with her wife to oversee their dog, Tony’s, recovery from an ACL surgery. She wants to make sure he doesn’t rip his cone off.

“Blue heelers, they always feel like they need a job, so I’m sure his job is gonna be trying to figure out how to get out of the cone,” Johnson said.

As Johnson cozies up with her family, she said she hopes the rest of her staff can do the same. Even for those who may work the holidays, Johnson hopes the new policy will lead to a more leisurely week for facility operations staff.

“I was talking to one guy, one of our building maintenance managers, and he was saying it was the first holiday he can remember where he’s not totally stressed out trying to get everything done over the break,” Johnson said. “It’s just super.”

Holiday traditions on the Yuletide patrol

Indiana University Police Department officer Wyatt Chaudion will be on patrol Christmas Day, but he knows there's a good chance it will be quieter than usual.

“We know that Christmas Day, like Thanksgiving, we know it’s gonna be like a ghost town around here,” Chaudion said.

Chaudion said he and his fellow officers who work the day shift will be actively patrolling, but on days like Christmas, serving their community looks a bit more like serving each other.

“We show up Christmas day or night with Christmas gifts for everyone who’s working that day, and then we’ll have our little breakfast or lunch together, and then kind of just make sure that nobody's causing harm to people who may be still on campus, people who still work besides us,” Chaudion said.

Chaudion has worked night shifts on Christmas before, and they’re usually silent ones. This year, he’s excited to work the day shift so he can spend more time with his wife and dog in the evening. But he says even when going home, he and his fellow officers look out for each other.

“We make sure that everybody has plans after the holiday, or before,” Chaudion said. “Making sure, like, ‘Hey, you’re not gonna be home alone on Christmas, are you? Are you gonna have someone to have a meal with outside us? Do you want to come over?’ Kind of just making sure that nobody’s left out.”

Todd Richardson, vice president and chief human resources officer for IU, said in a written statement that the extended break strikes a balance between serving the IU community still on campus, and allowing those who make it run to have a moment of rest.

“Overall, the extended holiday time will provide our staff and faculty with an opportunity to rest and recharge, while ensuring we continue to meet the needs of members of the IU community who remain on our campuses during the holiday period.”

