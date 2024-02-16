IU issues cease and desist order against Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity for hazing

Indiana University has issued a cease and desist order against Tau Epsilon Phi's IU chapter.

Per the university's website, IU suspended all Tau Epsilon Phi activities on Feb. 12 for hazing until further notice.

IU defines hazing as "any conduct that subjects another person, whether physically, mentally, emotionally, or psychologically, to anything that may endanger, abuse, degrade, or intimidate the person as a condition of association with a group or organization, regardless of the person’s consent or lack of consent.”

A spokesperson for IU said in a statement that the investigation into Tau Epsilon Phi is ongoing.

"Cease and Desist directives are placed when there are allegations of behavior that have caused or may cause harm to the members of the organization and/or the community," the statement read. "When an organization is placed on cease and desist, the organization is not allowed to host, attend, participate in any social events, recruitment events, membership education activities, brotherhood/sisterhood events, or philanthropy/service events."

Tau Epsilon Phi is the sixth IU Greek organization under cease and desist for hazing this school year. The others include Kappa Sigma (Aug. 15), Sigma Alpha Epsilon (Oct. 10), Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated (Oct. 27), co-ed business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi (Jan. 30) and Beta Sigma Psi (Feb. 5).

Approached for comment, a representative of Tau Epsilon Phi did not respond by midday Friday.

