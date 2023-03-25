IUP students asked to shelter in place after gun was fired near campus Saturday morning

IUP students were asked to shelter in place after a gun was fired near campus Saturday morning.

Indiana police say they were called to Wayne Avenue at around 1:55 a.m. for reports of a fight and a shot fired.

Witnesses told police a gun was fired into the ceiling at some point during the fight. No one was hit by the bullet but one person reported an injury because of the altercation.

IUP sent an emergency alert message to students at around 3:46 a.m. telling them about the incident and asking them to shelter in place while police investigated. Messages were sent every half hour continuing to update students.

Police say the person who fired the gun was a black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a black coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt with black lining and dark pants. They say the man was not involved in the fight and say they do not believe the gunshot was directed at a specific person. An official from IUP said they do not believe IUP students were involved in the incident on Wayne Street.

IUP sent their last message to students at 6:05 a.m. after police confirmed there was not an active threat to the community.

The IUP Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police announced an increase of police in the area on Monday, saying it was in response to the upcoming non-sanctioned “IUPatty’s” celebration that would occur from March 23 to 26. Troopers are patrolling neighborhoods on horseback.

Anyone with information on the Saturday morning incident is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police Department at 724-349-2121.

