IUS celebrates move-in day, classes begin Monday

Aug. 17—NEW ALBANY — The Indiana University Southeast campus was full of activity this week as students moved into the residence halls.

On Thursday, IUS welcomed students to campus for move-in day. Monday is the first day of classes.

It was the first move-in day for IUS Chancellor Debbie Ford, who started her position in July.

"Move-in day is always a very special day for our students and their families, but for us as administrators, faculty and staff... it's wonderful," she said. "It couldn't get better. And I'm really happy to know that there are over 90 volunteers helping with move-in day today."

Two of the 15-year-old lodges were recently renovated with new paint and flooring. The apartment-style lodges are fully-furnished.

She said the lodges are "at capacity" this school year. About 400 students live in the five on-campus lodges each year.

"They are among the best living spaces for students in all of IU... and across higher education," Ford said. "The lodges are a really nice living environment for today's students."

On Friday, the campus is presenting activities such as a student involvement fair and new student induction. Ford said that IUS is "ready to go" for the start of the fall semester.

Official enrollment has not been determined, but she said the numbers are "trending very positively."

"We anticipate continued growth in these last few days before the semester begins," Ford said.

As she moved into one of the lodges, IUS freshman Oliva Smith said she was excited to branch out on her own and a little nervous to start classes. She will be studying chemistry.

"[I'm looking forward to] just having my own space and just doing independently all these things, like grocery shopping," she said.

GRADUATE SURVEY

IUS recently released the results of its IU First Destination Survey, which looks into outcomes and employment in the first year after graduation.

According to a Thursday news release, IUS graduates who received an undergraduate degree in 2021-22 saw a 9.8% increase in first-year salaries compared to the study completed in 2020-21.

The study includes data from nearly 80% of IUS graduates. The survey shows that 98% were employed, enrolled in an educational program or serving in the military.

About 96% of those who accepted employment offers were working full-time with an average salary of $48,184, and 95% were working in Indiana or Kentucky.

"Our students receive a quality education that positions them for success. The demonstrated results of our recent graduates finding top-paying careers, in their field of study, while supporting the economy of our region is reflective of the applied learning and mentorship afforded to students who attend IU Southeast," Ford said in the news release. "IU Southeast will continue to support the local businesses and not-for-profit community of our region by continuing our efforts to prepare and develop future employees close to home."