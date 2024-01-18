IUS to hold first open studio event

Jan. 17—NEW ALBANY — Indiana University Southeast will stage a student-run open studio event for students to showcase their work to the community.

On Jan. 26 from 4-7 p.m. in Knobview Hall, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany, students will display their art work for the community to see. The event is free and open to the public.

"The school is having the open studio event as a way to get the artists that have learned there that are about to graduate... to get them connected to the community," said Krista Estep, a senior at IUS majoring in painting.

Estep is also on the Open Studio Network and Communications Committee that is organizing the studio event. Around 50 students helped organize the event with 10 to 20 students putting art on display for the event.

This event is mainly for students who are about to graduate, but there will be students from every grade displaying their art work.

Not only will this event help students get in touch with people from the Southern Indiana community, it will also teach the community about the different art programs that IUS offers.

"Anytime I tell people I go to IUS and I'm a fine arts major, people are like 'Oh I didn't know that IUS offered fine arts or any kind of arts degree,'" Estep said.

The open studio will replace the BFA Critique, which is where Bachelor of Fine Arts students wererequired to present their artist statement and works to a group of fellow students and faculty across multiple disciplines who provided feedback.

To prepare students for the art world and community, faculty decided to replace the BFA Critique with the open studio event. This is a first for IUS.

"It will (open studio event) hopefully be every year and it's going to be essentially the same thing," Estep said. "We'll have our work set up, but instead of just engaging with the fine art community inside IUS, it's going to be engaging the whole community. Anyone is going to be able to come and give some feedback."