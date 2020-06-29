iuvo Technologies Named 2020 MSP Of The Year By Channel Partner Insight

Winning the most prestigious award of the year, iuvo Technologies continues to gain recognition for it's approach to humanize IT and disrupt the IT industry.

BOSTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Partner Insight has announced iuvo Technologies, Boston's premier white-glove IT Consulting company and Managed Services Partner, has been selected as their 2020 Innovation Awards MSP of the Year winner!



The MSP of the Year award is given each year to the best overall MSP in the US market who is leading the pack in the managed services space.



President & CEO, Bryon Beilman said, "We've put a lot of work towards innovating how we deliver the best IT services to our customers. This award is an external validation of that. One of our Core Values is to take initiative and work to continually be better. We take this approach when serving our customers. We're never satisfied - that's how our innovation happens. Being selected as the MSP of the Year signals that our effort has generated results. We continue to disrupt the industry and people are starting to notice."



Bryon continued, "It's impossible for one to deliver spectacular service if they're not being treated well. Frankly, we spend most of our management time thinking about how we can make iuvo Technologies the best place they have ever worked and then let them do what they do best, deliver great IT services. The award is a great validation that we're heading in the right direction."



Channel Partner Insight ranked each entry based on submitted examples of how the company was uniquely positioned against other entrants, facts and figured on how each company has grown over the last year, examples of how companies evolved over the last year and on customer testimonials.

The full list of winners is available here.

About iuvo Technologies

iuvo Technologies is a Boston-based IT consulting company and managed services partner providing white-glove IT services and solutions to companies that are driving innovation and growth in our local area. We believe IT should accelerate the growth of your business and not be a constraint. Managed Services, IT Consulting, IT Strategy, Virtual CIO, DevOPS, Business Continuity, Security services and more are part of our offerings to make our clients successful.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.



Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iuvo-technologies-named-2020-msp-of-the-year-by-channel-partner-insight-301084614.html

SOURCE iuvo Technologies