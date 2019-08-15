Ivacy VPN on sale for £2.06 a month

Twitter More

The fast Ivacy VPN is on sale for just £2.06 a month, saving you 75% on list price.

VPNs are wonderful services that keep your data private and help you to bypass regional restrictions, meaning you can surf the web safely and freely. However, connecting to these services can result in a dip in connection speed, which is really not cool.

Nobody wants to fall victim to data harvesters, hackers, and malicious websites. Likewise, nobody wants to experience the web at a snail's pace. To unlock the internet and surf the web anonymously at fast speeds, we recommend checking out Ivacy VPN.

