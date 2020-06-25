Ivalua Launches Pre-Packaged Spend Management Solutions for Financial Services

Best practice financial services procurement capabilities now available for rapid deployment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced the availability of a pre-packaged suite of solutions for financial services . The solutions span the full source-to-pay process and enable financial services customers to more rapidly ensure agility with regulatory compliance and accelerate cost optimization to deliver further value to the business

https://www.ivalua.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Ivalua) More

The package is on the same, single code base as Ivalua's full suite and offers the full capabilities and extensibility of the Ivalua platform. Customers can effectively manage all spend and all suppliers within a single platform, or select modules to target specific processes. Financial Services customers can now quickly deploy best practices tailored to their industry to deliver rapid value, while maintaining the agility to adapt to a rapidly evolving regulatory environment or to enable unique processes to build a competitive advantage. Leveraging the pre-packaged solution financial services customers are empowered to:

Ensure regulatory and policy compliance at the supplier and contract level

Effectively manage third party risk with 360 degree visibility, including subcontractor exposure

Accelerate cost optimization across spend types, including complex services, with smarter category management

Implement and demonstrate the value of their sustainability strategy and improve their company non-financial rating

Ivalua has a long history of serving Financial Services organizations, starting with its very first customer, Groupe BPCE, since 2001. Today, dozens of the world's leading Financial Services organizations leverage Ivalua's platform to effectively manage their spend and suppliers, including Credit Suisse, Fannie Mae, Credit Agricole, Generali, Covea, Banco do Brasil and BNP Paribas. The new solution captures the knowledge gained serving these and other leaders for faster deployment to new customers, and adds new capabilities to benefit all customers.

"Crédit Agricole has always been dedicated to delivering greater value to our customers and stakeholders through innovation. Digitization has been an integral part of our procurement strategy. For several years now, the Ivalua platform has been delivering the leading capabilities we expect while helping us address the unique and evolving challenges of the financial services industry." Maxime Genestier, Group procurement corporate secretary at Crédit Agricole.

"Financial Services organizations face unique requirements and a complicated, constantly evolving regulatory environment," said David Khuat-Duy, Corporate CEO of Ivalua. "The Ivalua platform uniquely empowers Financial Services procurement leaders to build and maintain a competitive advantage today and remain agile for tomorrow. With pre-packaged best practices tailored to their needs, they can now start realizing value faster than ever."

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.

Media Contact

Michael Gallo

Lumina Communications for Ivalua

212-239-8594

Ivalua@Luminapr.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ivalua-launches-pre-packaged-spend-management-solutions-for-financial-services-301083356.html

SOURCE Ivalua