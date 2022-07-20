Ivan Bates leads Baltimore state’s attorney’s race in early voting, but it’s too soon to call it

Not enough votes can be tabulated Tuesday evening to declare a winner in the three-way race between Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and two challengers vying to unseat her as the city’s elected prosecutor.

Defense attorney Ivan Bates leads all candidates with 43% of the vote and 28 of 296 precincts reporting as of 9:45 p.m. Mosby is in second with 30%, and former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah is in third with 27%. These results also include about 13,000 early votes.

In addition to winning the early voting battle, Bates is beating the other candidates by about a 2-1 margin in ballots cast on election day.

Election officials mailed nearly 44,000 Democratic primary ballots in Baltimore City, and about 28,000 people had voted on election day as of 6:30 p.m., according to city election officials. Turnout appears to be lower than in 2018 when 80,000 people voted. Mail-in ballots cannot be counted until Thursday under Maryland law.

The winner of the primary will face attorney Roya Hanna, who dropped out of the Democratic race to run as an independent, in November’s general election.

Though the candidates for the Democratic primary are unchanged compared to four years ago, the circumstances are different: Mosby is under federal indictment.

She is charged with perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications for a pair of properties in Florida — an eight-bedroom house near Disney World and a condo on the Gulf Coast.

Prosecutors allege Mosby exploited the federal CARES Act when she withdrew about $90,000 from her city retirement savings under the guise of suffering financial hardship because of the coronavirus. They say she used the money for down payments on the Florida homes, but she did not disclose a federal tax lien on a loan application and lied about her intentions for the other property to lock in a lower interest rate.

The incumbent has rallied support on the campaign trail behind the idea that she was being prosecuted for disrupting the status quo.

Mosby continued to tout her policies of ending the prosecution of certain low-level offenses, creating a unit to review the sentences of people who have served lengthy terms behind bars and pouring resources into services for crime victims.

“We have been through way too much as a city to go backwards,” Mosby said on social media as an election day appeal to voters. “We have to continue to go forward. We cannot go back to an era of zero-tolerance policing, which led to mass incarceration and police abuse.”

Bates and Vignarajah seized on the persistent violence in the city.

“Crime is out of control. If you really want to make a change, give me a chance,” Bates said on election day.

Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides every year throughout Mosby’s tenure, which began in 2015. Homicides and nonfatal shootings this year are outpacing 2021.

“I want to be very clear: There is no priority more important to me than stopping the perpetual mourning in homes and households across the city,” Vignarajah said in his campaign’s “closing argument” Monday.

The challengers distinguished themselves from Mosby, denouncing many of her policies. Both said they would begin to prosecute the types of cases Mosby stopped, such as drug possession and trespassing — if only to connect those arrested with treatment and support.

Mosby won the 2018 Democratic primary with nearly half the vote.

Bates and Vignarajah also point to the vacancies in Mosby’s office — The Baltimore Sun reported in June the shortage of prosecutors might threaten public safety — as proof her leadership is ineffective. Bates said it will take a decade to return the office to prominence.

Bates announced his candidacy in November and has hammered Mosby for the violence in the city throughout her tenure. In March, he unveiled a crime plan that featured beefed-up gun prosecutions.

Vignarajah joined the race in March, bringing plans tailored to particular issues. His timelines are ambitious: three months to get squeegee workers off busy intersections; two years to bring down the murder rate.

The former deputy attorney general for Maryland boasts an impressive resume, but revelations about how he treated women who worked for him and other subordinates clouded his campaign.

The Sun reported he abused and harassed staff at the attorney general’s office and when he was a prosecutor at the state’s attorney’s office, going so far as threatening to destroy one person’s career.

Vignarajah did not address any of the specific accusations of misconduct but said in an interview Monday that he has grown as a manager.

“Like every manager, like every person, I have made mistakes and learned from them,” Vignarajah said. “I think that I am a better manager for it.”