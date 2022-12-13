Ivan the Fool and Baba Yaga: Putin orders to promote fairy tales heroes with "traditional values"

President of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin has decided to make more popular heroes of Russian history and folklore who correspond to "traditional values", for this he has instructed the government to take appropriate measures.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Putin's instruction states that "the government needs to take measures aimed at popularising the heroes of Russian history and folklore that correspond to traditional values."

This includes the use of images of these heroes in the production of graphic, printed, souvenir and other replicated products and consumer goods.

Background:

On 24 November, the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted in its third (final) reading a package of laws on a complete ban on "propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations." On 30 November, they were approved by the Federation Council, and on 5 December, Putin signed them. After that, the new rules came into force immediately.

On 9 November, Putin approved the foundations of the state policy "to preserve and strengthen traditional Russian spiritual and moral values".

