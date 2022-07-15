Ivana Trump’s cause of death revealed by NYC Medical Examiner’s office

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images North America/TNS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Tracy and Emma Seiwell, New York Daily News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ivana Trump
    Ivana Trump
    Socialite
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Ivanka Trump
    Ivanka Trump
    Businesswoman

NEW YORK — Ivana Trump died Thursday of injuries from an accident inside her Upper East Side apartment, a spokesperson for the city Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Friday.

The 73-year-old’s cause of death was blunt impact injuries to the torso, the spokesperson said. Trump fell down the stairs in her home, a police official said earlier this week.

The ex-wife of former President Donald Trump was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The couple had three children, daughter Ivanka and sons Don Jr. and Eric, and were divorced after a 14-year marriage in 1992.

The Manhattan socialite was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czech city of Gottwaldov just one year after the country was taken over by Communists.

Recommended Stories