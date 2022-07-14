Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his three eldest children, has died, her family said Thursday. She was 73.
“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” . “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump," her children said in a statement. "Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren."
, police responded to her residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side where she was found dead.
Per ABC, her death is not considered suspicious, and police say she appears to have died of natural causes.
Ivana Trump, née Zelníčková, was born on Feb. 20, 1949, in Czechslovakia, and became a competitive skier.
In 1971, she married Alfred Winklmayr, an Austrian ski instructor and friend, so she could obtain Austrian citizenship — and leave the Communist Czechoslovakia, . They divorced in 1973.
She then moved to Canada, working as a ski instructor and model.
She met Donald Trump during a modeling trip to New York City in 1976. They were married the following year.
Their relationship was the source of tabloid fodder. They divorced in 1992, following his affair with actress Marla Maples.
Donald Trump married Marla Maples in 1993. She gave birth to his fourth child, Tiffany Trump, the same year. They divorced in 1999.
In 2005, Trump married Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model and mother of their son, Barron, who was born the year after their wedding.