Ivana Trump Died From Injuries Sustained In A Fall, The Medical Examiner's Office Said

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former president Donald Trump, died from injuries she sustained in a fall, officials said Friday.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the 73-year-old's death an accident, saying the cause was blunt impact injuries to her torso. Her death is not considered suspicious, the office told BuzzFeed News.

Ivana Trump, who married the former president in 1977 and had three children with him — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — died Thursday in her home on the Upper East Side. She was found at 12:30 p.m. by paramedics responding to a call for cardiac arrest at her apartment, ABC News reported.

In a statement Thursday, the Trump family described her as "a survivor" and "an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."

"She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren," her family said.

