Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's Ex-Wife, Dead At 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, has died at age 73.

“Ivana Trump was a survivor,” a statement from the Trump family said. “She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion & determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children & 10 grandchildren.”

Donald Trump announced his ex-wife’s death on his social media outlet, Truth Social.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” Trump said in the post. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

