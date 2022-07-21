Ivana Trump's funeral in photos: Who attended the 'glamorous celebration of her life'

Honoring first wife Ivana Trump on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Donald Trump is flanked by wife Melania and daughter Ivanka as they leave an Upper East Side funeral home on route to a nearby church for memorial mass. Splash News

A funeral procession was held for Ivana Trump on Monday.

Her family members and extended family attended the glamorous ordeal.

Here are photos of those in attendance during the celebration of life.

Ivana Trump's family partook in a funeral on Wednesday at a Roman Catholic Church in New York City's Upper East Side, in a celebration that was decorated with thousands of her favorite roses and reflected her "glamorous" life, a friend told Insider.

"Ivana would want a big, glamorous celebration of her life," publicist R. Couri Hay said. "Today she's right where she belongs. In the spotlight and in heaven."

Ivana Trump, 73, died Thursday at her townhome, which was a block from the church. Her death has been ruled accidental by the New York City medical examiner's office, which said the cause was blunt impact injuries to the torso sustained from the fall.

Her family, including her three children and ex-husband Donald Trump, attended the procession at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church.

Here are photos of the attendees at the funeral.

Ivana Trump's immediate family was all together

Erika Ramirez/Insider

All members of Donald and Ivana Trump's family attended the wedding, including their three children, Eric, Donald Jr., and Ivanka. All of her children delivered remarks, but Donald Trump did not give a speech.

Donald Trump Jr. remembered his mother's "old world punishment" after he threw a tantrum in a restaurant when he was 4 years old.

"I left with my butt red. She told me if I cry, she'd bring me back for more. That probably wouldn't fly today, but maybe it should because I was a perfect little boy for the rest of that dinner," Hay recalled Donald Trump Jr. saying during his eulogy.

Extended family joined the funeral

Erika Ramirez/Insider

The spouses of Ivana's children, such as Jared Kushner, also joined the procession, and Melania Trump attended with Barron Trump.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump, right, arrives with Michael Boulos for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Tiffany Trump, who is the daughter of Donald Trump's second wife Marla Maples, attended the funeral. Donald Trump and Ivana split because of the former president's affair with Maples. Maples did not attend.

Story continues

Donald and Melania Trump

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Donald and Melania Trump led the congregation walking out of the church, but neither spoke during the service.

In 2017, while promoting her memoir "Raising Trump," Ivana Trump made a claim that initially drew backlash from Melania Trump.

"I'm basically first Trump wife, OK? I'm first lady, OK?" Ivana Trump said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America.

The comment angered Melania's camp, who said the remarks were "attention-seeking and self-serving noise."

Fashion Designer Dennis Basso

Fashion designer Dennis Basso arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Designer Dennis Basso also attended the service. He and Ivana Trump were longtime friends and collaborators. Ivana was a frequent customer of Basso's furs – though often with a friends and family discount, according to The New York Times.

"We couldn't have made the shoulders bigger or fuller," Mr. Basso told The Times of the ensembles his design team created with her. "She always wanted to show her waist. She would call and say: 'I love that. Can I have it in purple?' 'I love that. Can I have that in green?' One year, around Christmastime, she called and said: 'I'm in Aspen. I want a red sheared mink ski suit.' Not being a great skier, I said, 'But when you fall, it's going to get wet.'"

"She said, 'Dahling. I don't fall,'" Basso quipped.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were in attendance, with Ivanka offering a eulogy during the procession.

Though tearful, the former first daughter brought smiles to the service recalling when her mother scolded her for wearing a mini skirt that "wasn't mini enough."

"Flaunt it while you have it," she remembered Ivana telling her.

Heavy secret service presence

Former President Donald Trump, far left top, leads his family behind the casket of Ivana Trump after her funeral at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, Wednesday July 20, 2022, in New York. AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

At the funeral, and as loved ones left the church, there was a heavy presence of Secret Service agents who attended the funeral, staying near the former president's family.

Charles Kushner

Charles Kushner AP Photo/John Minchillo

Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner's father, was among the attendees. The former real estate mogul was pardoned in December 2020 by former President Donald Trump after having been convicted of tax crimes.

Read the original article on Business Insider