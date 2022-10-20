Ivanka and Jared are seen checking out their new digs in Miami’s Billionaire’s Bunker

Checking under the hood.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s ginormous mansion on Indian Creek Island, off Miami Beach, is nearing completion.

The Daily Mail’s shutterbugs snapped pics of the pair Tuesday while they were walking around their future dream home, a fixer upper that’s still being renovated. Two of their kids, Arabella, 11, and Theodore, six, were in tow on scooters.

Trump and Kushner walked hand in hand while ostensibly getting an update on how their $24 million investment is shaping up in the high security, VIP enclave known by locals as Billionaire’s Bunker.

The sprawling waterfront house, which appears to have been gutted, was sold to the Kushners in April 2021 by billionaires Alex and Liset Meruelo; previous owners include local music producer Scott Storch.

The former White House advisors purchased the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bathroom manse about a year after purchasing a nearby two-acre lot, which used to belong to Julio Iglesias, for $32 million back in 2020.

Trump, 40, and Kushner, 41, are currently renting a tony condo in Arte Surfside, where they are often seen going to the beach, strolling and shopping.

It’s unclear when the massive neoclassical spread, built in 1994, will be done; by the looks of paparazzi’s aerial pics, there is still some ways to go.

It’s also unclear what is to become of the eco-friendly estate being built by would-be neighbors Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Rumor has it the NFL legend and supermodel are on the rocks and have retained divorce lawyers, so we’re not anticipating too many backyard barbecue bunker double dates.