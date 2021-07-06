Ivanka Just Might Flip on Her Dad, Mary Trump Says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Daily Beast
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by Peter Serling
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by Peter Serling

The Trump Organization is now feeling the heat, with its CFO under indictment for grand larceny. Prosecutors are clearing to get that money man, Allen Weisselberg, to flip on his boss. But one interested observer says there may be another member of the Trump crew who’s even more likely to turn on the Don: his daughter Ivanka.

Both Ivanka and Weisselberg benefited from a similar perk, if that indictment by Manhattan prosecutors and reporting from The New York Times are to be believed. Both were officers of the Trump Organization and simultaneously were consultants for the company, too. It’s an arrangement that appears designed to shield all parties involved from paying taxes—and could open Ivanka up to tax fraud charges, just like her dad’s CFO.

“She’s much less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg,” says Mary Trump, the member of the family who has famously turned on the clan.

“Wait, wait, whoa. You think Ivanka is less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg? Even though her dad gave her a job in the White House?” an incredulous Molly Jong-Fast asks Mary Trump on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.

Did you know you can listen to The New Abnormal bonus episodes in your member dashboard or a podcast app? Click here to get set up and sign up for new episode email alerts here.

“But Allen had a pretty cushy gig where he was. And I think kind of in the grand scheme of things, as counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose and, two, more to hang onto. Her husband’s family is legitimately very wealthy,” Mary Trump answers.

She sees a number of similarities in the emerging case against Weisselberg and her legal dispute with her uncle, the former president. “The kind of fraud that’s being alleged here is exactly the kind of thing my aunts and uncles did to me,” she says. “Patterns strongly imply intent, right?”

She adds, “After my dad died, my aunts and uncles were my fiduciaries, they were supposed to help protect my investments. And one of those investments was in a partnership called Midland Associates, that essentially my grandfather’s core business, Trump Management paid [it] to manage his [real estate] properties. And then in the ’80s, after my dad died, they created a shell corporation called All County, which the purpose of it simply was to siphon money away from both Midland Associates and my grandfather’s business, one, just to steal money from me… and two, to devalue Trump Management so much that when he died, they were able to claim it was only worth $30 million and thereby avoid paying almost $500 million in estate taxes.”

“I think my case also sets a precedent for what the fraud case is hopefully going to show,” she concludes.

Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast

Next up, Brian Beutler, editor in chief of Crooked Media, shares his big idea for getting a new voting rights bill passed in the Senate—without Republican votes. And climate specialist David Roberts explains how the hell part of the Gulf of Mexico caught on fire.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans weigh 'cracking' cities to doom Democrats

    GOP officials from D.C. and the states are debating how aggressively to break up red-state cities to maximize the party's advantage in redistricting.

  • Trump aides laughed off a rumor that he would run for the House in 2022 because it's a 'real job' that requires actual work, book says

    Donald Trump is said to have entertained the idea of becoming House speaker and leading an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

  • I'm joining the Lincoln Project to make sure Republicans don't win Congress in 2022: Trippi

    Donald Trump is fueling an authoritarian movement abetted by far too many Republican senators and House members. We must unite to preserve democracy.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Third wave likely to see 50 deaths a day but lifting restrictions is 'justifiable', says Professor Lockdown

    It’s now or never for freedom from Covid restrictions, says PM School bubbles system to end on July 19, says Boris Johnson Are we heading for another u-turn? There are reasons to be apprehensive Face mask law to end on July 19 but businesses can set their own rules Germany lifts travel ban on passengers from UK The third wave of coronavirus in a post-July 19 England will likely see around 50 Covid deaths a day, but the removal of restrictions is "justifiable", a Government adviser has said. Prof

  • Pence got 10 minutes to talk about 'how hard he was working' during weekly lunches before Trump turned on the TV and began complaining, book says

    Michael Wolff wrote in his new book that Donald Trump wondered how Mike Pence "could be such a 'stiff' and a 'square.'"

  • Trump Wants an Inexperienced Crony to Replace a Republican Star

    Jim Watson/AFP/GettyWe’re about to see how much a Trump endorsement is worth.The former president is taking aim at Republican defectors like Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted for impeachment after Donald Trump had given him a ride on Air Force One. What an ingrate, Trump railed at a late June rally, calling the 36-year-old congressman a “sellout” and “fake Republican” as the ex-president threw his endorsement in a crowded field to Max Miller, a 32-year-old former White House aide with a thin

  • "Poison for America": Former Fox exec slams network for promoting "false" Trump claims

    Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch "owes himself a better legacy than a news channel that no reasonable person would believe," former Fox executive Preston Padden wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Beast, published Monday.Why it matters: Padden was president of network distribution at the Fox Broadcasting Company for seven years and helped in the launch of Fox News, which he described in the article as "poison for America."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What h

  • Critical race theory uproar sparks a new wave of school board recalls

    Efforts to recall school board members are surging around the U.S. — and especially in California — amid Republican efforts to quash teaching about institutional racism.Why it matters: Coordinated efforts by conservative groups are shaping public education, fueled by controversies over race as as well as backlash to COVID-19 closures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just halfway through 2021, at least 51 local re

  • Man jailed for driving forklift over co-worker's legs, which were later amputated

    A forklift driver was jailed two weeks for negligence in driving over a co-worker's legs, which were later amputated due to the severity of the injuries.

  • Man hit co-worker's head with mallet for appearing nude at farm

    Angered with a co-worker who kept appearing nude at a fish farm where they worked, a man hit his colleague on the head with a mallet.

  • With McCain in mind, Sinema reaches for bipartisanship

    More than for her shock of purple hair or unpredictable votes, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is perhaps best known for doing the unthinkable in Washington: She spends time on the Republican side of the aisle. Not only does she pass her days chatting up the Republican senators, she has been known to duck into their private GOP cloakroom — absolutely unheard of — and banter with the GOP leadership. Sinema's years in Congress have been a whirlwind of political style and perplexing substance, an antiwar liberal-turned-deal-making centrist who now finds herself at the highest levels of power.

  • White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested

    A white man who is seen in video footage pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others on Friday has been arrested. Edward C. Mathews, 45, was arrested on Monday evening after protesters gathered outside of his Mount Laurel home for multiple hours. In the footage showing the confrontation on Friday, Mathews gives his address several times before finally walking away saying, “Come (expletive) see me.”

  • Republicans’ effort to deny the Capitol attack is working – and it’s dangerous

    As politicians and the rightwing media downplay the attack or shift the blame, fears of a replay grow A mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building to disrupt the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images It has been described as America’s darkest day since the terrorist attacks of September 11 2001. But whereas 9/11 is solemnly memorialised in stone, a concerted effort is under way to airbrush the US Capitol insurre

  • Kushner lobbied against Trump using his presidential power to pardon himself before leaving office, new book says

    Kushner persuaded Trump not to grant himself a federal pardon out of fear it would make states go after him more, Michael Wolff's new book says.

  • Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Bridal Look From Wedding to Blake Shelton

    Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot on July 3 at his Oklahoma ranch. Following more than five years of dating, the couple held an intimate ceremony surrounded by family as they said, ‘I do.’ Gwen took to Instagram to share her bridal look, tagging Blake alongside the heart and prayer emojis. The pair filed for a marriage license on July 1, nine months after announcing their engagement. The singers were first confirmed to be dating in November 2015 after meeting on set of 'The Voice.

  • Scottie Pippen’s latest bridge-burning tour is a reminder that hurt people hurt people

    Still miffed by the ‘best sidekick ever’ millstone, the Bulls icon spared no one in a scorched-earth GQ interview. None of it comes as a shock, nor should the fact he keeps taking the bait Scottie Pippen watches pre-game warm-ups during a 2020 game between the 76ers and Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Photograph: Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images Once a staple of the fin-de-siècle Chicago Stadium scoreboard, the M&M race was the sprinkling on top of the ultimate sporting d

  • LGBTQ+ march canceled in Georgia after office attack

    LGBTQ+ campaigners in the country of Georgia called off plans for a pride march on Monday, after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office and targeted activists and journalists with violence. Activists launched five days of Pride celebrations last Thursday and had planned a "March for Dignity" on Monday in central Tbilisi, shrugging off criticism from the church and conservatives who said the event had no place in the country. The march plan was disrupted on Monday by counter-protesters before it could begin. Video footage posted by LGBTQ+ activists showed their opponents scaling their building to reach their balcony where they tore down and ripped up rainbow flags. The interior ministry urged activists to abandon their march for security reasons, warning that various groups were gathering and protesting.In the run-up, Georgian media reported that the country's prime minister said he viewed the march as "not reasonable" and that it was not acceptable to most Georgians.Rights campaigners accused him of emboldening hate groups and condemned the violence.

  • Bleacher Report suggests Ben Simmons, Gordon Hayward trade between Sixers, Hornets

    The Charlotte Hornets could be a team that takes a risk on Ben Simmons in the trade market this summer, as suggested recently by Bleacher Report.

  • A search-and-rescue expert at the Florida condo's collapse site says he no longer believes survivors are in the rubble

    Israeli Col. Golan Vach and his team have been working for more than a week at the site of the Chaplain Towers South collapse.

  • Hackers behind holiday crime spree demand $70 million, say they locked 1 million devices

    The hacker gang behind an international crime spree that played out over the Fourth of July weekend say they've locked more than a million individual