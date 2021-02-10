Ivanka’s political career is ‘completely over’ says her cousin as she starts new socialite life in Miami

Ivanka Trump, right, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner walk on the South Lawn after they arrived with the president at the White House, Sunday, July 26, 2020. (AP)

Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr, won’t be able to count on an endorsement from their cousin Mary Trump. Ms Trump, the president’s niece, blasted her relations in an interview with Sirius XM Radio’s Dean Obeidallah on Tuesday.

“I think it’s completely over and they have their father to thank for that,” she said. “The insurrection was a bridge too far.”

Mary Trump is a sharp critic of the president, and wrote a scathing memoir about the family, as well as challenging them in court arguing Donald Trump cut her out of tens of millions of dollars in inheritance money.

Donald, Melania, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner have all recently decamped from Washington and New York, where their standing took a dive after the Capitol riots, to Florida, where the ex-president retains plenty of supporters and won the state’s electoral votes in 2016 and 2020.

From this base, some speculate Donald Trump might run for president again in 2024, while Ivanka might run for Senate.

Ms Trump and Mr Kushner have been on a spending spree in Miami since the election, dropping more than $30 million on a plot of land in the ultra-rich, high-security enclave Indian Creek Island, known as the “billionaire bunker,” with neighbors like NFL star Tom Brady. According to a survey of residents, 73 percent voted Trump, though local media reports some residents are considering blackballing their new neighbors from the country club.

They also leased a luxury Miami condo at the Arte, an expensive oceanfront tower, one of whose developers previously collaborated on Trump Organization real estate deals.

Should they come back to New York, they might face a chilly welcome on the social scene, where they were previously fixtures.

“The poetic justice is that coming to New York would put them in a kind of prison already,” Jill Kargman, a longtime social figure on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, told the New York Times after the election.

Some art galleries have reportedly decided not to take any more Trump money either.

The former president, meanwhile, can’t escape quarrels even at his own club in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, where he has been ordered to tear down his helipad as Palm Beach concludes a legal review over whether he can use the social club as his permanent residence.

