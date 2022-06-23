Ivanka Trump backed father's election challenge in video

MarketWatch

Concerns about abortion access if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade have some companies offering to help their employees find reproductive care outside of their home states. Starbucks is one of the latest employers offering to reimburse their employees for travel costs when workers seek reproductive care in other states, including abortion and gender-affirming procedures. Several other companies, including Tesla, Citigroup, Yelp, Lyft, Levi Strauss, and Amazon, have also announced that they would cover travel expenses for workers with limited access to safe abortion procedures in their home states.