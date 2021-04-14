Ivanka Trump breaks Twitter silence to posts photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eliza Relman
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump ivanka florida house
Former President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump. Stan Badz/Getty Images

  • Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself receiving a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

  • Trump is the first member of her immediate family to publicize her vaccination.

  • Republican voters and Trump loyalists are disproportionately hesitant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, broke her months-long silence on Twitter to post photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday.

"Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too!" Trump tweeted. "Thank you Nurse Torres!!!"

Trump, who hasn't tweeted in almost three months, is the first member of her immediate family to publicize her vaccination. The former president and first lady didn't tell the public that they were vaccinated. The news that they privately received immunizations in January was first reported by The New York Times in March.

Trump's enthusiastic post about the COVID-19 vaccine is potentially significant because Republican voters and Trump loyalists are disproportionately hesitant or unwilling to get vaccinated.

About 25% of Trump voters told pollster Frank Luntz that they "definitely will not" get vaccinated and another 21% said they would wait for over a year to get the shot. Younger Republican women, those who live in rural areas, and those who don't have a college degrees, are particularly concerned about getting a vaccine.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ivanka Trump Gets the Pfizer Jab. Her Anti-Vax Fans Are Not Happy.

    via TwitterIvanka Trump broke her post-inaugural social media silence with some personal news: she’s vaccinated. The former presidential advisor announced via Instagram, Twitter, and a statement sent to the AP that she had received her first Pfizer jab. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) “Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!” Ivanka captioned a photo. In the snap, she wears a tie-dye face mask, white t-shirt and jeans while a nurse in pink scrubs administers the dose. Per the AP, Ivanka received the vaccine in her adopted home state of Florida, where she moved with Jared Kushner and her children after leaving DC. Two sources said that she had the option to get her shot when her father was still in office, but chose to hold off. Ivanka Trump, Miami Beach Bum, Plots Her Next MoveUnsurprisingly, not all fans of the woman whose father consistently downplayed the pandemic and scoffed at basic COVID safety precautions are happy with this news. Her Instagram post has devolved into a deluge of complaints regarding her choice to get the shot. “Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Hell no. Quit telling perfectly healthy people to take this so called vaccine,” another added. The resounding agreement in Ivanka’s comments section, per a few more Instagram users: “Disappointing.”There were similar musings on Ivanka’s Facebook and Twitter announcements. “Love you! But going to decline,” a person wrote on Facebook. Former vice president Mike Pence got his shot back in December via a televised press conference, for which he wore a rather unfortunate short sleeved shirt. Donald and Melania Trump received theirs, too, before leaving office in January—though they did not publicize the event and news broke after President Biden’s inauguration. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Will pause on J&J vaccinations increase vaccine hesitancy?

    Houston health leaders say the pause on vaccinations will likely raise some questions, but there is a way to address it.

  • President Joe Biden's History of Loss May Mean He Takes Jill Biden to Every Medical Procedure

    President Joe Biden has suffered a tremendous amount of loss in his life. In December of 1972, he lost his first wife Neilia Biden and their 1-year-old daughter Naomi in a car crash that badly injured toddler sons Beau and Hunter Biden; in 2015, he lost a second child, Beau, to brain cancer at age […]

  • Pelosi says she thinks Chauvin trial is 'disappointing': 'Maybe my disappointment springs from my expectation that these are our protectors'

    The House Speaker said she still respects law enforcement officers, and she stamped down calls, even within her own party, to "defund the police."

  • Savannah Guthrie Feels 'Lucky' She Found Her Husband Given Her Early-Morning TV Work Schedule

    Today co-host Savannah Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman share two kids and recently celebrated seven years of marriage

  • John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Sweetly Hold Hands on Rare Sunny Outing in Canada

    The couple tied the knot in October 2020 in Florida

  • Pippa Middleton Takes Her Newborn Daughter for a Stroll in a Polka Dot Dress & Chunky Sneakers

    The columnist showed off her chic mom style.

  • Walmart, Delta, and Coca-Cola refused to join hundreds of other companies in opposing restrictive voting laws - here's why

    JPMorgan Chase, led by Jamie Dimon, and Home Depot also didn't sign the full-page ad that ran in the New York Times and Washington Post.

  • The Moment When Joe Biden Returned a Toy That Slain Officer's Daughter Dropped at His Memorial

    "A greater compliment does no one have than the president of the United States looking after your toys"

  • A grieving daughter dropped her toy. A president gave it back.

    United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans, who died in the line of duty April 2, is lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.

  • Fed Chairman Powell has not yet met with President Biden

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that he has not yet met with President Joe Biden, illustrating the administration’s caution in approaching matters at the independent central bank.

  • Trump, defying custom, hasn't given the National Archives records of his speeches at political rallies

    The White House never provided the National Archives with an official transcript of what Trump said at this rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 20, 2017. John Minchillo/AP PhotoPublic figures live on within the words they are remembered by. To understand the effect they had on history, their words need to be documented. No one is absolutely sure of exactly what Abraham Lincoln said in his most famous speech, the Gettysburg Address. Five known manuscripts exist, but all of them are slightly different. Every newspaper story from the day contains a different account. In the case of modern presidents, for the official record, we rely upon transcriptions of all their speeches collected by the national government. But in the case of Donald Trump, that historical record is likely to have a big gap. Almost 10% of the president’s total public speeches are excluded from the official record. And that means a false picture of the Trump presidency is being created in the official record for posterity. In speeches President George W. Bush would give when stumping for GOP candidates, he made the same joke 50 different times, apologizing to audiences that they drew the ‘short straw’ and got him instead of Laura Bush. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images Saving the records In 1957, the National Historical Publications Commission, a part of the National Archives that works to “preserve, publish, and encourage the use of documentary sources … relating to the history of the United States,” recommended developing a uniform system so all materials from presidencies could be archived. They did this to literally save presidential records from the flames: President Warren G. Harding’s wife claimed to have burned all his records, and Robert Todd Lincoln burned all his father’s war correspondence. Other presidents have had their records intentionally destroyed, such as Chester A. Arthur and Martin Van Buren. So the government collects and retains all presidential communications, including executive orders, announcements, nominations, statements and speeches. This includes any public verbal communications by presidents, which are also placed as public documents in the Compilation of Presidential Documents. These are part of the official record of any administration, published by the Office of the Federal Register, National Archives and Records Administration on a weekly basis by the White House press secretary. In most presidencies, the document or transcript is available a few days to a couple of weeks after any event. At the conclusion of an administration, these documents form the basis for the formal collections of the Public Papers of the President. As a political scientist, I’m interested in where presidents give speeches. What can be learned about their priorities based on their choice of location? What do these patterns tell us about administrations? For example, Barack Obama primarily focused on large media markets in states that strongly supported him. Trump went to supportive places as well, including small media markets like Mankato, Minnesota, where the airport was not even large enough to fly into with the regular Air Force One. Presidential speeches often give a very different perception of an administration. Without all the pageantry, you can quickly get to the point of the visit in the text. In speeches that President George W. Bush gave in the 2002 midterm election period, he made the same joke more than 50 times as his icebreaker. He would apologize that audiences had drawn the “short straw” and gotten him instead of Laura. His commitment to that joke gave a glimpse of his desire to try to connect to an audience through self-deprecating humor. I found something odd when I began to pull items from the compilation and organize my own database of locations for the Donald Trump administration. I was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and I pay attention to my home state. I knew that on March 20, 2017, Donald Trump held a public rally in Louisville, where in a meandering speech he touched on everything from Kentucky coal miners to the Supreme Court, China, building a border wall and “illegal immigrants” who were, he said, robbing and murdering Americans. But when I looked in the compilation in mid-2017, I couldn’t find the Louisville speech. No problem, I thought. They are just running behind and they will put it in later. A year later, I noticed the Louisville speech was still not there. Furthermore, other speeches were missing. These were not any speeches, but just Trump’s rallies. By my count, 147 separate transcripts for public speaking events are missing from Trump’s official presidential speech records. That’s just over 8% of his presidential speeches. President Chester A. Arthur, whose family burned many of his presidential records. This was not uncommon for presidents’ families to do. Ole Peter Hansen Balling, artist; National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution What’s in, what’s out The Presidential Records Act, first passed in 1978, says administrations have to retain “any documentary materials relating to the political activities of the President or members of the President’s staff, but only if such activities relate to or have a direct effect upon the carrying out of constitutional, statutory, or other official or ceremonial duties of the President.” An administration is allowed to exclude personal records that are purely private or don’t have an effect on the duties of a president. All public events are included, such as quick comments on the South Lawn, short exchanges with reporters and all public speeches, radio addresses and even public telephone calls to astronauts on the space shuttles. But Trump’s large public rallies, and what he said at them, have so far been omitted from the public record his administration supplied to the Compilation of Presidential Documents. And while historians and the public could get transcripts off of publicly available videos, that still does not address the need to have a complete official collection of these statements. Federal law says that presidents are allowed to exclude “materials directly relating to the election of a particular individual or individuals to Federal, State, or local office, which have no relation to or direct effect upon the carrying out of … duties of the President.” The law has been interpreted to mean an administration could omit notes, emails or other documentation from what it sends to the compilation. While many presidents do not provide transcripts for speeches at private party fundraising events, rallies covered by America’s press corps likely do not fall under these exclusions. Why does it matter? Government documents are among the primary records of who we are as a people. These primary records speak to Americans directly; they are not what others tell us or interpret to us about our history. The government compiles and preserves these records to give an accurate accounting of the leaders the country has chosen. They provide a shared history in full instead of an excerpt or quick clip shown in a news report. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] Since 1981, the public has legally owned all presidential records. As soon as a president leaves office, the National Archivist gets legal custody of all of them. Presidents are generally on their honor to be good stewards of history. There is no real penalty for noncompliance. But these public documents, which I work with constantly, have so far always been available to the public – and they’ve been available quickly. Internal presidential documents like memos or email have a rigorous archival procedure that lasts years before they are even accessible. I have a record of every presidential speech from 1945 to 2021 – every president since Clinton has all their public speeches available online. Until President Trump, there have been no missing public speeches in the permanent collection. By removing these speeches, Trump is creating a false perception of his presidency, making it look more serious and traditional. And by the way: That 2017 Louisville speech is still missing from the records in 2021.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Shannon Bow O'Brien, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts. Read more:Speeches, both scripted and off the cuff, turn Biden’s campaign aroundI analyzed all of Trump’s tweets to find out what he was really saying Shannon Bow O'Brien does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Misses Daughter Lost Before Her 'Two Rainbow Babies': 'My Heart Has Gotten to Grow'

    "There is not a day that goes by where I do not miss their older sister, who we lost at 16 weeks," Hilaria Baldwin says

  • Why Trump's insistent dominance of the Republican Party could be a real 'gift' to Biden

    President Biden isn't exactly coated in political Teflon, but he's "well regarded by voters" and "even Donald Trump, the Triumph the Insult Comic Dog of electoral politics, has had troubles landing a punch," Sam Stein writes at Tuesday's Politico Nightly. "His latest nickname for the president — 'Saintly Joe Biden' — was debuted to donors over the weekend. It was meant as derisive … we think." But the bigger concern for the Republican Party, and a future Trump restoration campaign, is the lack of any real "grassroots movement emerging to confront the White House," Stein reports, noting that the Tea Party was already in full swing at this point in Barack Obama's presidency. "Biden’s perceived benignness — the difficulty in actually getting people to despise the guy" — is one reason, he argues, but the other big factor is Trump himself. Proto-Tea Partier former Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.) and other Republicans told Politico that "a movement like the Tea Party emerges when people galvanize around ideas. When they galvanize around an individual, they're really just waiting for that individual to act or guide them. Put another way: While the Tea Party exploited a GOP leadership vacuum in 2009, there is a need for a vacuum in 2021." And "that may very well be the gift that Trump has given Biden," Stein said. "As the former president sits in Mar-a-Lago, plotting his next move, he has brought stasis to the Republican Party." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripCongressional Democrats to introduce bill expanding Supreme CourtScalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' case

  • John Stamos Shares Adorable Montage of Mirror Selfies with Son in Honor of His 3rd Birthday

    "I can’t put into words the magnitude of the love I feel for this little guy," John Stamos wrote of his son Billy

  • EU Vaccine Passports Draw Close in Boon for Airlines, Hotels

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments reached a deal on technical standards for so-called vaccine passports, advancing the effort to boost travel to and within the bloc in time for the summer season.Envoys meeting in Brussels agreed to support a draft legal text setting out specifics for “digital green certificates,” according to an EU statement Wednesday. The documents will provide proof their holders have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, tested negative or have recently recovered from the disease and are considered immune.Negotiations between the governments and the European Parliament are expected soon after the parliament formalizes its position by late April, according to the statement, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg report. The deal could allow the resumption of hassle-free travel, without quarantine requirements, for vaccine-pass holders by June. Airlines and industry groups have already introduced apps that are capable of incorporating information on tests and vaccine status.European travel and leisure stocks have gained 20% this year on the expectation that an accelerating vaccine rollout will pave the way for normal travel patterns after a yearlong slump in air traffic and hotel-stays induced by the pandemic.People vaccinated before the new rules take effect will be entitled to the passes, according to the draft. Those who contract the disease should be recognized as immune from day 11 for about six months.Governments are “encouraged” to accept all vaccines that have secured World Health Organization approval for emergency use and should recognize certificates issued by non-EU nations, the plan says -- a key to resuming incoming travel from outside the bloc.Vaccine DeliveriesThe success of the vaccine certificates initiative is contingent on inoculating the bulk of the EU’s population by summer. While the region has lagged behind the U.S. and the U.K., the pace of jabs has been accelerating.Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they expect to deliver more Covid-19 vaccines to the EU this quarter than currently targeted, after deliveries of Johnson & Johnson’s shot were paused.Pfizer said it’s “on track to significantly exceed established commitments” by the end of June. The EU is expecting some 200 million doses from the U.S. drugmaker and its German partner, up from about 66 million in the first three months of the year.Faster deliveries could help to somewhat offset delays linked to the J&J halt. U.S. regulators on Tuesday recommended pausing vaccinations with the J&J shot while they review rare cases of potentially deadly brain clots, similar to those seen with AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine.(Updates with announcement of deal from second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith shares selfie wearing hijab during Middle East trip: 'Salaam, you look phenomenal'

    The 'Red Table Talk' host looked peachy in her stunning hijab.

  • Kyra Sedgwick Recalls the Awkward Time She Pushed Tom Cruise's 'Panic Button' During a Dinner at His Home

    "I got a little nervous," Sedgwick said of pushing the panic button in Cruise's home

  • Master These Kylie Jenner-Approved TikTok Fitness Trends Right in Time for Summer

    Why the viral "12-3-30" treadmill workout and the "Hot Girl Walk" are the perfect TikTok trends to get back into a routine, right in time for summer.

  • Sylvester Stallone clarifies he hasn't become a member of Mar-a-Lago

    It seems recent reports about Sylvester Stallone joining former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club may not have been rock solid. The Rocky star has shot down reports that he recently became a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, writing on Instagram, "I would like to say to everyone that this never happened. This is just not true. It NEVER ever happened." It had previously been reported by Page Six that Stallone was at Trump's club last month after he bought an estate nearby, with a source claiming to the outlet, "Sly just became a member of Mar-a-Lago." That quickly drew backlash on the left, with George Takei simply tweeting, "Seriously?" It sounds like Stallone really was at Mar-a-Lago recently, as his representative told The Hollywood Reporter he was there for a fundraising dinner, and "from that event it was mistakenly assumed that he was there as a member." But the representative added that Rocky himself is "officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club," as he "did not join the organization" or "pay initiation dues." He is, however, a member of the Breakers Club in Palm Beach. So there you have it. Stallone while denying the reports wrote on Instagram that he means "no disrespect to anyone," adding — in a phase that could probably use a comma — "so keep punching folks." More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripCongressional Democrats to introduce bill expanding Supreme CourtScalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' case