Ivanka Trump buried a photo of her dad at his granddaughter's Bat Mitzvah so deeply in her Instagram Stories you wouldn't have known he was there unless you looked really hard

Former President Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump make their way to board Air Force One on January 4, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump left her father off her Instagram grid for a post about her daughter's Bat Mitzvah.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania were relegated to one of the last images on her Instagram Stories.

You must scroll through 20 photos before seeing any indication that Trump was even at the event.

Ivanka Trump on Monday left her father, former President Donald Trump, and his wife, Melania, off her Instagram post celebrating her daughter's Bat Mitzvah.

Trump made a carousel-format Instagram post showing 10 photos from her daughter Arabella Kushner's Bat Mitzvah celebration. Her father, Donald, was nowhere to be seen in the Monday night post shared on her Instagram grid.

"With an abundance of love and immense pride, Jared and I celebrated our daughter Arabella's Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. We reflect on the weekend with full hearts and an abundance of joy and gratitude," Ivanka Trump wrote in the caption.

Ivanka Trump's Instagram Stories, however, gave some indication that her father was not only at the celebration but was also the one who organized it. One has to scroll past 20 photos on Ivanka Trump's Instagram stories before the first snap of Donald Trump — grinning widely and posing for a picture with his granddaughter — surfaces.

"Thank you dad and Melania for arranging such a sweet celebration for Arabella!!" Ivanka posted in her second to last Instagram story on the event. The photograph showed Arabella sitting at a table between Donald and Melania Trump, with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, standing behind them.

Ivanka Trump's artful Instagramming comes after a Page Six report dropped on Friday citing two separate sources close to her who said she plans to distance herself from her father while he deals with federal charges of mishandling top-secret information.

In a 49-page indictment unsealed on Friday, Trump was charged with 37 counts of wrongdoing, including 31 under the Espionage Act. He's due in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, 3 p.m. E.T., to answer the charges. After the hearing, Trump is slated to return to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he's scheduled to deliver a speech at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

