Ivanka Trump called 'fraud' by 'Star Wars' actor Mark Hamill after tweeting photo of son as Stormtrooper: 'You're a real jerk'

Not everyone was happy with Ivanka Trump's latest family photo.

The First Daughter of the United States took to social media on Saturday, sharing a duo of photos of herself posing with husband, Jared Kushner, and their youngest son, Theodore, 3. While the couple is in formalwear for the pictures, their son is dressed in a costume of a Stormtrooper from "Star Wars."

"The Force is strong in my family," Ivanka captioned the post.





While a slew of fans took to the comments to call the post "cute," "adorable" and "perfect," there was one very vocal (and very famous) critic of the post: "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy.





Quoting Ivanka's photo on Twitter, Hamill blasted the first daughter, saying, "You misspelled 'Fraud.' #GoForceYourself"

While Hamill's decision to criticize Ivanka shouldn't come as a surprise, as he's a constant critic of the first family, it still generated a divided reaction as his tweet racked up over 480K likes and nearly 100K retweets.

"Attacking young Star Wars fans is a d--k move," one person replied, while someone else wrote, "I take it back what I said about the last Jedi. Seems Luke is the type to cut down kids over things their family did."

"You’re a real jerk, Mark," another user responded. "And it’s too bad that Luke Skywalker is just an A-hole in real life. No wonder everyone like Han Solo better."

Others praised him for the "perfect tweet": "And that ladies and gentlemen is how you use the Force! I love you Mark Hamill," one fan replied.

"You are the Master!" another person quipped along with a Luke Skywalker gif.

Ivanka has yet to reply to Hamill's criticism, though she is unlikely to: She usually stays above the fray, as her critics always find something to tee off on when she posts on social media.

Her latest family photo comes just about a week after she and Jared returned from Italy for designer Misha Nonoo's wedding. Other guests included Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Katy Perry.

See photos of Misha Nonoo's celeb wedding guests below: