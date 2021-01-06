Ivanka Trump deletes tweet calling pro-Trump rioters ‘patriots’

Ivanka Trump deletes tweet calling rioters ‘patriots’ (Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump has deleted a tweet in which she referred to the president’s supporters violently rioting at the US Capitol building as “patriots”.

On Wednesday, as pro-Trump rioters broke through security barricades and clashed with police to enter the Capitol building in an effort to reject president-elect Joe Biden’s win, the president’s daughter tweeted: “American Patriots - any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable.

“The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful.”

Ms Trump’s tweet followed one shared by the president moments before, in which he encouraged rioters to “stay peaceful” and “please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement”.

Following near-immediate criticism, Ms Trump deleted her tweet, clarifying in a tweet to CNN correspondent Kate Bennett that she meant only “peaceful protest is patriotic”.

“Clarifying, Ivanka Trump, you’re saying these people are ‘patriots’?” Bennett wrote, prompting Ms Trump to respond: “No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

