Ivanka Trump has 'disappeared' from Miami and will stay 'far away from daddy' as he faces indictment, report says

The Justice Department unsealed a federal indictment charging Donald Trump with 47 criminal counts.

Trump is expected at a Miami court Tuesday. But his daughter Ivanka, who lives in Miami, may not be there.

Page Six said Ivanka wants to be "far from daddy" after he was hit by another indictment.

Ivanka Trump plans to be far from the public eye as her father fights federal charges of mishandling classified documents, Page Six reported.

The outlet — which has a history of breaking exclusive stories about Ivanka Trump — said she "has disappeared" and "will be staying far away from daddy" as the case plays out.

The information came from two separate sources, neither of whom the publication named.

Page Six noted that Ivanka Trump's apparent plan to have nothing to do with her father comes despite the fact that she, her husband Jared Kushner, and their kids live in Miami. Trump is expected to report to a Miami courthouse on Tuesday.

Citing prior comments from sources close to Ivanka Trump, the outlet reported that her association with her father's presidency tanked her previously vibrant social life.

Insider's Sophia Ankel reported in November that Ivanka Trump's decision to help her father's campaign and then advise his administration cost her friends. Famous friends ditched her in public and invitations to events dried up. When she did attend functions, other guests did their best to avoid being photographed with her.

As Trump formally launched his latest campaign late in 2022, Ivanka said she wouldn't play a part in it and would instead focus on her family.

Her apparent absence will leave Trump with one fewer ally as he faces 37 counts of wrongdoing: 31 for violating the Espionage Act and six more for obstructing justice, lying to law enforcement, and violating three different statutes related to withholding and concealing government records.

The 49-page indictment included striking photos of how Trump stored national secrets after he left the presidency, including in a bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to veteran national security lawyer Kel McClanahan, who spoke to Insider on Friday, the indictment is damning. He said the document lays bare Trump's bumbling efforts to evade the law and is reminiscent of "'The Godfather' — if it was reenacted by a 5-year-old."

