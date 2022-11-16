Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. were absent from their father's 2024 campaign launch. Here are the family members who attended the event.

Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Jared Kushner, and Barron Trump enter Mar-a-Lago where Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign on November 15, 2022. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Donald Trump officially announced his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday.

Some of his children were spotted at the launch which was hosted inside the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Jared Kushner was present while his wife, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, was not pictured.

Donald Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with some of his close family members in attendance.

Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, Jared Kushner, and Barron Trump, Donald Trump's youngest son, were seen entering the ballroom together where the announcement was made.

Melania Trump made an entrance alongside her husband to Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA."

Notably, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Tiffany Trump were not immediately spotted with the rest of the family. During his announcement, Trump took a moment to only highlight Eric Trump and his wife.

"I think he got more subpoenas than any other man in history," Trump said of Eric and throwing appreciation to Melania for the "abuse" she's taken presumably from media reports.

In an interview with Fox News Digital and in a statement shared with ABC's John Santucci, Ivanka Trump said she plans to stay out of the political spotlight.

Barron Trump, 16, sits besides Melania Trump during Donald Trump's campaign launch on November 15, 2022. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she told Fox. "I do not plan to be involved in politics."

CNN previously reported that a source familiar with Ivanka Trump's thinking said that the eldest daughter was "done" with Washington after 2020. Sources also told The New York Post that Donald Trump pleaded to Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law to join him for his campaign announcement last weekend during Tiffany Trump's wedding.

Tiffany Trump married billionaire heir Michael Boulos last weekend.

Melania Trump kisses Donald Trump before he speaks at Mar-a-Lago on November 15, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. was tweeting clips of his father's campaign announcement that evening.

Santucci tweeted that the eldest son was out hunting and could not catch a flight due to the weather, citing an anonymous source. Fox News Digital also reported that Donald Trump Jr. did not attend the event but that his wife Kimberly Guilfoyle came to extend support.

Read the original article on Business Insider