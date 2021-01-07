Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner could be on the move - a College Hunks Hauling Junk truck was just spotted outside their Washington, DC mansion

Taylor Borden
jared and ivanka
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk on the south lawn of the White House on November 29, 2020. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

  • A moving truck was spotted outside of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's Washington, DC mansion on Thursday.

  • The truck — a College Hunks Hauling Junk vehicle — could very well just be for trash disposal, but could also suggest that the couple is on the move.

  • The pair reportedly dropped $32 million on an empty lot on a high-security private island in Miami last month.

  • Known as Miami's "Billionaire Bunker," the tony private island Indian Creek boasts its own police force and a number of ultrawealthy residents, which may soon include the president's daughter and son-in-law.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have been living in a 7,000 square-foot mansion in the ritzy Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, DC since early 2017. The residence reportedly costs them $15,000 per month in rent and features modern finishes and sky-high ceilings.

Weeks before Joe Biden's inauguration, they might be moving out of it.

Hunter Walker, a DC-based reporter for Yahoo News, posted a photo to Twitter on Thursday, showing what appears to be a moving truck outside the couple's Kalorama home.

The vehicle in question, a bright orange truck emblazoned with the well-known College Hunks Hauling Junk brand, could very well just amount to the couple getting rid of unwanted items - but could also signal that the couple is gearing up to leave DC following Wednesday's insurrection.

Trump received extensive criticism for a tweet during the insurrection that appeared to refer to rioters as "American patriots," which she quickly deleted.

Last month, Kushner and Trump reportedly dropped $32 million on an empty lot in Miami's "Billionaire Bunker," tony private island Indian Creek. The island boasts its own police force and a number of superstar residents - the couple bought the property from Julio Iglesias.

The couple would be the latest in a long list of those fleeing big cities for Florida amid the pandemic.

The list includes Kushner's brother Joshua and his wife, supermodel Karlie Kloss, who reportedly bought a $23.5 million mansion nearby in August. Both properties are within an hour-and-a-half drive of "the winter White House," Mar-a-Lago, where President Donald Trump is expected to decamp following the end of his term.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.