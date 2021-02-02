Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made at least $24 million in final year in White House

Special adviser to the president Jared Kushner (L) and Ivanka Trump arrive to the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House 15 September 2020 in Washington, DC ((Getty Images))

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner made at least $24m (£17,589) during their final year working in the White House.

The couple, who both served as senior advisers to former President Donald Trump during his four years in office, released their final financial disclosure reports from their time working in those roles.

The reports obtained by the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington showed that Ms Trump and Mr Kushner disclosed between $23.7m (17.4m) and $120.6m (£88.4m) in combined outside income for the entirety of 2020 and through to 20 January 2021.

The couple’s reported income was less than in previous years, as they earned between $36.1m (£26.4m) and $157m (£115m) in 2019.

Last year was the first time that Ms Trump did not report income from businesses that she ran before taking her position in the White House in January 2017.

Although they served in their roles for four years, Mr Kushner and Ms Trump were not paid a salary for their work at the White House.

Included in her income for 2020, Ms Trump received $1.4m (£1.02m) from her stake at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

However, Mr Trump’s eldest daughter also saw her revenue from the hotel drop over the last 12 months, as it was down from $4m (2.9m) the previous year.

The decrease in income from Mr Trump’s hotel is likely to have been caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has mainly forced hotels to shut over the last 10 months.

The couple also disclosed information on substantial property holdings and their art collection, which is valued between $5m (£3.6m) and $25m (£18m).

The disclosures also revealed a list of future interests for the couple, which include golf courses in Bali and Dubai, and hotel construction in New York City.

Since leaving their positions at the White House last month, Ms Trump and Mr Kushner have moved to Miami, Florida, renting a condo in a highly sought after area.

The condo will not be permanent, as the couple are building a home on Creek Island in Miami, after purchasing a two-acre plot for $31.8m (£23.3) last year.

