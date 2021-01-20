Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly renting out a Miami condo just a 5-minute drive from their new 'Billionaire Bunker' property

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk with their children Arabella and Joseph at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in September 2020. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have signed a lease for a Miami Beach condo, per The Wall Street Journal.

Last month, the couple paid $32 million for a lot on Indian Creek, a high-security private island known as Miami's "Billionaire Bunker" that's a 5-minute drive from their reported new condo.

Several members of the Trump family, including the President and First Lady, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., have been scoping out property in Florida in recent weeks, per multiple reports.

Fresh off their $32 million purchase of a piece of land on Miami's "Billionaire Bunker," Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are reportedly renting out a nearby condo in Miami Beach.

The couple signed a lease for a "large, unfurnished unit" in the amenities-packed Arte Surfside condominium building in Surfside, Florida, for at least a year, Katherine Clarke reported Tuesday for The Wall Street Journal.

Arte Surfside, is a boutique condominium with just 16 residences. The building's amenities include a 75-foot indoor lap pool, a rooftop tennis court, and a meditation pond, according to its website.

Only three of Arte's units appear to be available for rent: a four-bedroom for $39,900 per month, a furnished three-bedroom for $40,000, and a furnished four-bedroom unit for $60,000 per month. Just a few weeks ago, one of Arte's penthouses sold for $33 million, and another is currently listed for $22 million.

Surfside, a beachside town just north of Miami Beach that's home to fewer than 6,000 people, is only a five-minute drive from Indian Creek Island, the high-security private island known as the "Billionaire Bunker" where Trump and Kushner recently bought a $32 million empty lot.

Trump and Kushner are presumably renting out the Arte condo while they build a home on their Indian Creek property, but representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment for this story.

Trump and Kushner bought a 1.8-acre lot with 200 feet of private waterfront on Indian Creek Island. The Jills Zeder Group

Since early 2017, Trump and Kushner had been living in the upscale Kalorama section of Washington, DC. On January 7, a moving truck was spotted outside their home. The couple's apparent relocation to Florida comes as several other Trump family members are reportedly heading to the Sunshine State.

It's long been rumored that President Donald Trump and his wife Melania plan on moving to Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach after his term ends. The president recently ordered renovations to be made to his residence there, and Melania was reportedly scouting schools in the area for their 14-year-old son, Barron. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Trump planned to fly to Florida hours before his presidency ends on January 20.

Last week, the New York Post reported that Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, were house hunting in Jupiter, Florida, and Page Six reported that Tiffany Trump was looking for property in Miami. None of the Trump family members have officially commented on any plans to move to Florida.

