Ivanka Trump just got her COVID vaccine at a CVS in Miami. Reactions were mixed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Madeleine Marr
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Wednesday was a momentous day: Ivanka Trump returned to social media — and got her COVID vaccine.

“Today, I got the shot!” the former White House advisor announced on Twitter and Instagram, with two pics of her behind a screen at a South Florida CVS. “I hope that you do, too!”

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter also thanked “Nurse Torres,” who apparently administered the dose.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

In the snaps, the 39-year-old native New Yorker — who has been quiet on social media since January, when her father left office — sits on a chair masked up with sleeve rolled.

‘Morbid’: Melania Trump sent a birthday message to Barron. It didn’t go over so well

The Associated Press reported Trump made her shot public to address people’s concerns. The news outlet added she will get her second shot (Pfizer) in a few weeks.

It’s unclear what CVS pharmacy Trump used, but she, her husband, Jared Kushner, and three kids are currently renting in Surfside.

While some followers commended Trump for taking her health seriously during a worldwide pandemic that has killed over 500,000 Americans, others went on the attack. There were a few anti-vaxxers in the bunch:

“Nope! Just say no. At least until we have a few years’ data.”

“Hell no. Why would you post this?”

“No thank you.”

Florida residents over the age of 18 are eligible to get the Moderna shot. Pfizer is for people 16 and older; and the Johnson & Johnson jab has been paused due to concerns about blood clots.

Trump Jr. and girlfriend close deal on Florida homes. So, what do the neighbors say?

Recommended Stories

  • Irina Shayk Brings Back the 2000s Slip Dress & Spring’s Favorite Loafers for Victoria’s Secret

    The model posed for the brand out in New York.

  • Eva Longoria shows off white swimsuit in new Instagram post

    Eva Longoria is on vacation someplace amazing to celebrate her husband José Bastón's birthday. But the actress is looking pretty amazing herself in the process. She just dropped a new bathing suit Instagram post as proof and, wow. The Desperate Housewives alum, 46, has toned legs for days in a gorgeous zip-up white one piece while resting on some stone steps.

  • Of Course QAnon Has A Conspiracy Theory About Ivanka Trump’s Vaccine Photo

    Senior advisor to the President Ivanka Trump listens during a rally in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of Senate runoff in Dalton, Georgia on January 4, 2021. – President Donald Trump, still seeking ways to reverse his election defeat, and President-elect Joe Biden converge on Georgia on Monday for dueling rallies on the eve of runoff votes that will decide control of the US Senate. Trump, a day after the release of a bombshell recording in which he pressures Georgia officials to overturn his November 3 election loss in the southern state, is to hold a rally in the northwest city of Dalton in support of Republican incumbent senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) For months, Ivanka Trump has stayed pretty quiet online. Maybe she’s about to attempt a rebrand, or maybe she’s trying to lay low after calling the January 6 insurrectionists “American patriots” on Twitter. Or, maybe, she’s just standing in solidarity with her dad, who’s still banned from all social media. In any case, Ivanka broke her silence on Wednesday with some photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Naturally, her supporters had thoughts — and conspiracy theories — on this. In her post, Ivanka captioned a photo of herself wearing a white T-shirt while a nurse injects the vaccine into her arm, “Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!” That’s when conspiracy theorists, particularly from QAnon, entered the chat. “Ivanka posted she got the ‘shot,’ not the COVID-19 vaccine. Did she actually get the shot? If she did, was it a B-12 shot. A flu shot? Hcq [Hydroxychloroquine]? Was she involved with [her husband Jared] Kushner? Is that really even her?” QAnon influencer GhostEzra wrote on Telegram, according to Newsweek. The same person previously alleged that the vaccine was somehow related to or code for “the Great Awakening,” during which QAnon followers believe former President Donald Trump would carry out mass arrests and save America from a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. “Did she get the COVID vaccine/gene therapy, or is this another type of shot like Vitamin B-12, Flu shot etc?? It’s not very specific. There seems to be no way to tell for sure,” wrote another user, QAnon John, before echoing the question evidently on everyone’s mind: “Is that even REALLY her?!” To summarize, conspiracy theorists seem to believe that the photo of Ivanka was doctored or staged, the injection was just saline, or even that the former first daughter was replaced by a body double. Several have suggested that she intentionally used the word “shot” instead of “COVID vaccine” to mislead the public. Nearly 30,000 people have commented on her photo, with many Trump supporters expressing their disappointment, shock, and disbelief. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) The outrage is bizarre, given Ivanka isn’t even the first member of her family to receive or promote the vaccine. Donald and Melania Trump were both vaccinated in January, and although he declined to receive the shots in front of cameras, Trump did tell his supporters that the vaccine is safe. “I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” he told Fox News. “But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.” But QAnon supporters have continued well after the election to peddle unfounded concerns about the COVID vaccine. Another popular QAnon theory is that Bill Gates and other elites are attempting to use the vaccine to microchip Americans. Because some of Trump’s supporters are also eager to thank and credit him for the vaccine, it’s difficult to follow the logic here. “Since QAnon is essentially a choose-your-own-adventure, followers are cherry-picking false vaccine narratives as they wish, resulting in multiple interpretations of and explanations for President Trump’s support of the vaccine,” Cindy Otis of Alethea Group, a disinformation investigations and remediation firm, told Yahoo! News. “Some claim that his comments around the vaccine are actually code for other ‘plans’ coming to fruition.” Ivanka has not yet responded to the backlash, which has now put her at the center of a conspiracy theory — once again. And rather than take responsibility for the QAnon believers, who have only entered mainstream consciousness because her family perpetuated their beliefs, she’s choosing to stay silent. This might just be yet another sign that the whole Trump family should stay logged out. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Why Is March 4th So Important To QAnon?Ivanka & Jared Made $120 Million In 2020Trump Is Being Accused Of Duping His Donors

  • Biden Will Meet Japan's Yoshihide Suga in His First In-Person Meeting With a Foreign Leader. Here's What to Know

    President Joe Biden will forgo the usual video call for his first in-person meeting with a foreign leader on Friday, when Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is fully vaccinated, meets Biden at the White House

  • Will Pfizer COVID vaccine need a third dose? Company CEO explains why that’s ‘likely’

    More data is still needed, however, to confirm the need for a third dose or booster shot.

  • An officer who shot Breonna Taylor is publishing a book, but Simon & Schuster now says they won't distribute itf

    The officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, previously sued Taylor's boyfriend for emotional distress, assault and battery for shooting him during the raid.

  • Adam Toledo: Chicago police shot and killed child, 13, who had his hands up

    Chicago police on Thursday released body-camera video footage showing an officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in an alley more than two weeks ago. The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30am on March 29 in Little Village, a neighbourhood on the city’s West Side. The video then showed the officer yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground. "Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now," the officer is heard saying in the video.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of the 'Harry Potter' films over 19 years later

    It's been over 19 years since the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Here's what stars like Daniel Radcliffe are doing now.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • CNN crew member collapses as Daunte Wright protesters pelt reporters with bottle and eggs

    ‘A bottle of water knocked you out? Hahahaha’

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • GOP senators oppose corporate tax hike as a 'red line' and float taxes on drivers to pay for infrastructure

    Republicans suggested raising the gas tax or implementing a vehicle mileage tax on electric cars to pay for an infrastructure overhaul.

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is reportedly getting his own reality TV series about coming out

    Former Bachelor Colton Underwood is getting his own Netflix reality TV show, focused on living his life publicly as a gay man, Variety reports. The show — which follows Wednesday's news that Colton recently "came to terms" with his sexuality — will reportedly involve Olympian freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who will potentially serve as Underwood's "gay guide." Many other celebrities voiced their support of Colton after his announcement on Wednesday, including Billy Eichner, who'd appeared on The Bachelor in 2019 and joked in the episode to Colton that "maybe you're the first gay Bachelor and we don't even know." Eichner celebrated Colton by sharing the clip and writing, "If you're gay, be gay!" Colton replied to Eichner, writing: "Love you. Love this (now) and now I love being gay." Meanwhile, the winner of Colton's season, Cassie Randolph, is reportedly "still processing" the news. "She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on [Good Morning America] doing a tell-all,” an insider told Us Weekly. Randolph previously filed for a restraining order against Underwood, after they ended their relationship in 2020, that she later dropped. More stories from theweek.com5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planMatt Gaetz's girlfriend was reportedly paid $6,500 by Joel Greenberg, alleged sex ring leaderControversial 'anti-riot' bill passes in Florida Senate

  • ‘We failed him’: Mayor voices sorrow as prosecutors admit 13-year-old Adam Toledo wasn’t holding gun

    ‘An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court’