Ivanka Trump was just seen in Miami in a ‘Baywatch’ style bathing suit. Check it out

When in Miami...

While much of the country is hunkering down trying not to get a side of frostbite with their turkey, Ivanka Trump is living her best life at her newly renovated home.

The former first daughter was snapped in a bathing suit on the dock outside what appears to be her megamansion in Indian Creek Village, also known as Billionaire Bunker, thanks to the high concentration of residents with more cash than God.

Ivanka Trump wears ‘Baywatch’-inspired red swimsuit in Miami https://t.co/mNoK8AdSk7 pic.twitter.com/fcFhLxudI2 — Page Six (@PageSix) November 21, 2023

The stunning, fire-engine-red one piece the mother of three was rocking is by Solid and Stripe and called The Veronica, Page Six reports.

The online description says the “chic and retro-inspired” style provides “moderate coverage” with underwire cups and adjustable straps. A satisfied customer wrote in the reviews that this high-cut maillot is flattering for taller women (Donald Trump’s older daughter is roughly five foot nine).

The swimsuit was currently going for $137, though you could likely find a decent knockoff on Black Friday at Ross or Marshall’s. Just don’t tell them Ivanka sent you.

The former fashion designer was seen in the paparazzi photos with a group that included her husband Jared Kushner, also 42. Not shown in the pics was the couple’s newest member of the family, a rescue dog named Simba.

Trump wrote last weekend on Instagram that the “little warrior puppy” from Alabama is a “big-hearted and goofy” German Shepherd-Lab mix.

“Welcome to the crew,” said Trump’s caption of Simba, which joins two other furbabies at the $30 million property — Winter, a chihuahua, and a hamster named Chester.