Ivanka Trump might flip on her dad because she has more to lose, Mary Trump says: 'Her husband's family is legitimately very wealthy'

A composite image of Mary Trump and former President Donald Trump. ABC News/YouTube; Getty Images

The Trump Organization and its CFO were charged with crimes including grand larceny and tax fraud.

Donald Trump's niece Mary said Ivanka might flip on her dad to save herself.

Ivanka, a former Trump Organization employee, has "more to hang on to," Mary Trump said.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

Ivanka Trump could flip on her father, former President Donald Trump, because she has "more to lose" from the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into her family's company, according to Mary Trump.

On Thursday, the Manhattan DA charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, with 15 felonies, including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records related to what prosecutors described as a scheme at the Trump Organization to avoid paying taxes on bonuses and other corporate perks.

On an episode of the podcast "The New Abnormal" released on Tuesday, Mary Trump told The Daily Beast's Molly Jong-Fast that it was plausible that Ivanka Trump, who was an executive vice president at the Trump Organization from 2005 to 2017, could provide prosecutors with evidence that could implicate her father.

"If there are two sets of books for Allen, there are two sets of books for other people. And I think we're also going to find that in these millions of pages of documents there will be more evidence," Mary Trump said.

Read more: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's former staffers detail a 'demoralizing' office environment where they were afraid to 'mess up in any way' while working for the Arizona Democrat

"So either they're not going to be solely relying on Allen Weisselberg to flip because either there's documentary evidence of Donald's direct wrongdoing or there will be other people who might be more willing to flip than Allen, and I think among those might well indeed be my cousins," she added.

Story continues

She predicted that Ivanka Trump would be "much less likely to stay loyal" than Weisselberg - even though she received a high-profile gig as a senior White House advisor.

"As counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose, and, two, more to hang on to. Her husband's family is legitimately very wealthy," Mary Trump said, referring to Jared Kushner.

Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump's brother Fred, has long been critical of her uncle, including in her 2020 tell-all book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

While the Manhattan district attorney's office has not charged the former president, he may have cause to be worried, Insider's Sonam Sheth previously reported.

"If you're Trump, and all your records are now in the hands of prosecutors, and they've come back this quickly with an indictment against your company and your CFO, that's going to make you pause and realize that if you've done anything illegal, there's a very good chance these prosecutors will find it," Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor, previously told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider