Ivanka Trump Mocked For Latest Excuse To Avoid New York Fraud Trial

Ivanka Trump apparently doesn’t want to testify in her family’s civil fraud trial and is taking extreme steps to avoid it.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter is scheduled to appear next week but asked a New York appeals court to pause the $250 million trial for reasons of “undue hardship,” according to CNBC.

The “undue hardship,” she claims, is being asked to testify “in the middle of a school week.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the request a “drastic” move that “would upend an ongoing trial.”

Currently, the former president and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are co-defendants in the case, which alleges that the trio and others engaged in a long-running scam to falsely inflate the elder Trump’s net worth.

Although Ivanka Trump was originally a co-defendant as well, a New York appeals court removed her from the lawsuit earlier this year on statute-of-limitations grounds.

She worked at the Trump Organization as executive vice president for development and acquisitions until early January 2017, when she took a position in the White House as a senior adviser to her father.

Aside from the school week conflict she cited, there may be another reason why Ivanka Trump wants to avoid testifying.

On Wednesday, Trump biographer Tim O’Brien told MSNBC that she could be carved up “like a turkey” if “she dissembles and lies about how the Trumps presented their financial statements to banks, insurance companies and other third parties.”

Meanwhile, the former first daughter’s attempt to avoid testifying was the subject of much amusement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The court denied Ivanka Trump’s request, according to MSNBC legal reporter Lisa Rubin, but she and many other X users mocked it in the meantime.

Funny, she seemed to accompany her dad on several international trips during his White House tenure—and several days a week, I make it to the same trial she’s trying to avoid despite two school-aged kids & a working spouse. https://t.co/nGmabHQJmm — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) November 2, 2023

And on weekends the kids have soccer. They’ll just have to conduct the quarter-of-a-billion-dollar trial about her family business without her. 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/o5evd0BWzu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 2, 2023

Get the fuck out of here https://t.co/VGi0kUtou1 — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 2, 2023

Others, including former Trump surrogate A.J. Delgado, pointed out Ivanka Trump’s obvious privilege compared to other working parents.

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha. Im sorry, Im dying. If I had a dollar for each time a judge told me, “Figure it out, too bad!” (pS And Ivanka has a nanny, if not several!) https://t.co/yk407aayvI — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 2, 2023

Imagine a regular person saying they can’t come to court because it’s a school day 😭 https://t.co/VkysgnLfy9 — AXE sprayed baby (@PrinceHAK33M) November 2, 2023

AT FIRST GLANCE this sounds like a ridiculous position but keep in mind that nobody with kids has ever been ordered to come to court on a weekday before https://t.co/I6ST70cenQ — Doug Lindner (@DougLindner) November 2, 2023

Is there a person alive who thinks Ivanka and Jared, who seem to travel overseas every time I blink, are sitting around doing laundry and packing their kids’ lunches? https://t.co/cCmwd8GSuM — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 2, 2023

