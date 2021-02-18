Ivanka Trump will not challenge Marco Rubio in Florida as Lara Trump eyes North Carolina

Ivanka Trump deletes tweet calling rioters ‘patriots’ (Getty Images)

Rumors that Ivanka Trump, former president Donald Trump's daughter, will run to take Florida's Senate seat from Marco Rubio in 2022 are incorrect, according to those close to both parties.

Nick Iacovella, a spokesman for Mr Rubio, told The New York Times that the two had spoken and that Ms Trump would not be challenging him for the seat.

"Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago," Mr Iacovella said "Ivanka offered her support for Marco's re-election. They had a great talk."

A source speaking with the Times said Ms Trump apparently was never seriously considering a Senate run.

While Mr Trump's daughter may not be seeking office, his daughter-in-law is poised to enter the race for North Carolina's Senate seat.

Rumors that Lara Trump, who is married to Mr Trump's son, Eric, will primary Republican Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina have been circling for months.

Mr Burr was one of seven Republican senators to vote to convict Mr Trump during his second impeachment trial. Mr Trump's base are likely to see the vote as a betrayal, making a primary challenge - especially by someone with the last name 'Trump' - particularly viable.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a loyal Trump ally, said Lara Trump would be an "almost certain nominee if she runs."

"I certainly would be behind her. I think she represents the future of the Republican Party," Mr Graham said.

Mr Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, said he had "no intention" of running for office, at least for now.

The president's son appeared on Newsmax last week and was asked during an interview if he would consider running for office.

"We'll see," he said.

Later, after complaining that moderate Republicans were "weaklings," Mr Trump Jr said he felt more useful outside of electoral politics.

"Honestly, I think I can do a lot more not necessarily running. So I have no intention of running right now," he said. "I want to make sure we get this party and fix it to the way Donald Trump saw it, because that's what's going to be best for America, for our families, for our children, and the working class people that we want to represent."

