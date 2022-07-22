Ivanka Trump pushed her father to calm down Jan. 6 rioters, aides testified

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, was among those who gathered at the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, to try to pressure her father to issue a stronger statement to get the rioters at the Capitol to disperse, aides testified during a House hearing Thursday.

In testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the riot, former staffers recounted how the former president returned to the White House from the rally of his supporters having unsuccessfully convinced the Secret Service to take him to the Capitol.

By that time, a mob had breached the perimeter of the Capitol and had begun laying siege on the building in an effort to block the certification of the Electoral College votes confirming Trump had lost to Joe Biden. Trump, meanwhile, remained in the White House dining room, where he watched the attack unfold in real time for more than two hours.

A video clip of Ivanka Trump played at a House select committee hearing. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

“Did you continue, Mr. Cipollone, throughout the period of time up until 4:17, continue you and others to push for a stronger statement? Were you joined in that effort by Ivanka Trump?” lawyers for the committee asked former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

“Yes,” Cipollone answered.

“Eric Herschmann?” the lawyer asked in reference to the former White House lawyer.

“Yes,” Cipollone, whose videotaped testimony was shown Thursday, responded.

“And Mark Meadows?” the lawyers asked regarding Trump’s former chief of staff.

“Yes,” Cipollone said.

The videotaped testimony of former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was shown on Thursday. (Al Drago/Pool via Reuters)

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Meadows who worked in White House, corroborated Cipollone’s recollections about Trump’s eldest daughter on Jan. 6.

“White House counsel’s office wanted there to be a stronger statement out to condemn the rioters. I’m confident in that,” Hutchinson testified. “I’m confident that Ivanka Trump wanted there to be a statement to condemn the rioters.”

During the committee’s June 9 hearing, Ivanka Trump was shown testifying that she believed former Attorney General William Barr’s findings that the election results had not been affected by voter fraud or election interference.

Story continues

Trump panned his daughter's statement, saying on his social media website that she “was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)”

Late last year, the Jan. 6 committee revealed that another one of Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr., was among those who urged White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to push the president to act. “He’s got to condemn this s*** ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump Jr. wrote to Meadows on Jan. 6, according to Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the committee.

_____

The rioters got within 2 doors of Vice President Mike Pence's office. See how in this 3D explainer from Yahoo Immersive.