Ivanka Trump refers to protesters storming Capitol as ‘American patriots’

The National Guard has been called in to regain control of the U.S. Capitol.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump referred to the protesters who have stormed the U.S. Capitol as “American patriots,” despite the widespread chaos that has ensued.

As theGrio reported, supporters of President Donald Trump converged on Washington D.C. armed with guns and overturned barricades, clashed with police and stormed into the U.S. Capitol waving “Trump 2020” banners, Confederate flags and American stars-and-stripes as lawmakers were assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

Trump supporters storm steps of US Capitol as Congress debates certified Electoral College votes. pic.twitter.com/KuvDJHpoYb — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

As the House and Senate chambers were breached by the protesters — which included their offices being broken into — the elected officials had to be sheltered to safety.

A woman was left shot, and the National Guard is being called to regain control. An explosive device was also left on the Capitol grounds and resulted in a lockdown.

Nonetheless, Trump’s eldest daughter hailed the protesters in a since-deleted tweet.

“American patriots—any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately,” she posted.

"American Patriots" – Deleted tweet from Ivanka Trump just a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/qalw59KOdz — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 6, 2021

She attempted to walk back her praise after being called out for referring to the domestic terrorists as patriots.

“Peaceful protest is patriotic,” she tweeted to CNN correspondent Kate Bennett. “Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,”

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

Since the election, President Trump has falsely claimed that the results were “rigged” and has filed various unsuccessful lawsuits to overturn his loss. On Wednesday, he appeared at a Washington D.C. rally where his supporters — believing his stream of untrue assertions about voter fraud — gathered before Congress was set to certify Biden’s perfectly-legitimate Nov. 3 win.

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” the president told the crowd. “It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

WATCH: President Trump on his presidential election loss: "We will never give up. We will never concede." pic.twitter.com/BRSf692ztM — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2021

It was after these remarks and the crowd’s dispersal that the throng took to the Capitol. The president took to social media to request that they respect the rule of law.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!” Trump tweeted.

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Biden addressed the nation — and the outgoing commander-in-chief — over the violence, a brief speech in which he referred to assailants on Capitol Hill as a “mob” that “bordered on sedition.” He asked President Trump to go on live television immediately to denounce their actions.

