Ivanka Trump’s rented DC home goes back on the market, for $18,000 a month (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s former Washington DC home is now back on the rental market for $18,000 a month.

The former first daughter and her husband have moved to Florida after their time in the White House and have reportedly rented a $40,000 a month condo in Miami’s Arte building.

They have also splashed out $32 million for a lot of land on Miami’s Indian Creek island, which is also known as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

The couple’s colonial-style Washington DC rental was located around the corner from Barack Obama’s home in the upscale Kalorama neighbourhood.

The 5,000 square-foot home was built in the 1920s and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home was recently in the news as it was reported that Ms Trump and Mr Kushner had refused to let their Secret Service detail use any of the bathrooms.

It was also the scene of a string of protests during the Trump administration, with a candlelight vigil in support of undocumented immigrants and an LGBTQ dance party.

Agents were reportedly forced to use a portable toilet and even a bathroom at Mr Obama’s home, before the Secret Service in September 2017 started spending $3,000 a month to rent a neighbour’s basement studio, at a total cost of more than $100,000.

. @IvankaTrump’s DC home is already back on the rental market - for $18,000 per month.

You have to prequalify to take a tour if interested. pic.twitter.com/nldymvntiQ — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 22, 2021

A White House spokesman has denied that Ms Trump and Mr Kushner restricted agents from their home.

And later the Secret Service released a rare statement that said it was practice to not request use of facilities at a private home.

