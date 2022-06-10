Ivanka Trump Says She Believed AG Barr That Her Father Lost 2020 Election
(Bloomberg) -- Ivanka Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump and a former White House adviser, said she accepted that there was no evidence of fraud and that her father had lost the 2020 election.
A clip of her testimony was played during the House hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. She was asked in a deposition what impression she had when then-Attorney General William Barr told Trump and his advisers there was no such fraud.
“It affected my perspective,” she said. “I respect Attorney General Barr so I accepted what he was saying.”
