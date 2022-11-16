Ivanka Trump says she won't be 'involved in politics' after her father announces 2024 bid

Ivanka Trump announced that she does “not plan to be involved in politics” after former President Donald Trump, her father, announced his campaign for the 2024 presidential election this week.

“I love my father very much,” she shared on Instagram Tuesday night after her father made his announcement. “This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.

“I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisers to her father.

Trump testified to the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this year. During one of the committee's hearings, lawmakers played a clip from her testimony in which she said she "accepted" the Justice Department's findings that there was no fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Ivanka Trump did not attend her father’s campaign announcement this week.

The former president announced his bid for the White House late Tuesday and filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, saying he would run for president in 2024 and setting up a fundraising account.

Donald Trump could be facing challenges from several fellow Republicans as he seeks the GOP’s nomination, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. President JBiden has said he intends to seek reelection, though he has noted he will not make his final decision until early next year.

Contributing: Ken Tran, USA TODAY

