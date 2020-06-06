Ivanka Trump slammed 'cancel culture' after she was bumped from a virtual commencement ceremony

Ivanka Trump makes remarks after a tour at the distribution center of Coastal Sunbelt Produce May 15, 2020 in Laurel, Maryland.

Ivanka Trump slammed her cancellation from delivering a virtual commencement speech to technical graduates in Kansas as "cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination."

Wichita State University and WSU Tech sparked widespread backlash by announcing Trump would deliver remarks to the technical training school graduates after the administration's bizarre responses to police brutality protests in the past week.

Trump posted her planned remarks online Saturday morning, adding comments that apparently pushed back on the school's decision as "antithetical to academia."

Ivanka Trump slammed "cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination" in a recorded commencement speech after a Kansas university canceled her appearance in response to massive backlash over the Trump administration's handling of police brutality protests in the past week.

Trump, a top White House adviser, labeled the decision by Wichita State University and WSU Tech, a technical training school affiliated with the university, as "antithetical to academia" in a video of her remarks she posted online Friday.

Trump released a recording of the speech on YouTube and Twitter for the 759 graduates of the technical school.

"Our nation's campuses should be bastions of free speech," Trump wrote in a tweet alongside the video of the speech. "Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia. Listening to one another is important now more than ever!"

Trump praised the graduating class as "wartime graduate(s)" facing challenges like the novel coronavirus pandemic, which she said the US was confronting effectively, thanks to the strength of industry the technical students were primed to contribute to.

"Our nation is beating back the virus through the strength and skill, muscle and might of the American worker," she said.

Trump's speech also included a nod to WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash, who was appointed by the president to the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which Ivanka co-chairs.

The controversy began on Thursday, when the school's announcement prompted a sharp open letter by Jennifer Ray, an associate professor of photography at WSU, saying she was "horrified and disgusted" by Trump's invitation and asked the university to cancel.

"To our students of color, and to me, inviting Ivanka Trump to speak right now sends the message that WSU Tech does not take diversity seriously," Ray wrote.

The letter had received 488 signatures of support as of Saturday morning.

Protests sprung up in cities across the US and the world to push back after George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The officers involved have since been charged, but protests have sought to call out the long history of brutality against minorities by American police officers.

The Trump administration drew confusion and criticism this last week when the president used officers to deploy tear gas and rubber bullets to make way for a photo op in front of a Washington DC church a block from the White House.

The New York Times later reported that Ivanka had called for the photoshoot.

Hours after Trump's speech was announced, the two schools announced in a joint statement late Thursday that Trump's appearance was canceled after widespread backlash from students, professors, and others.

Utash wrote in a statement announcing that Trump was canceled from the agenda that "the timing of the announcement was insensitive."

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton dismissed the school's decision as "absurd" in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, titled "Ivanka Trump's commencement speech was canceled because social justice is a disease."

"Great opportunity for grads to hear from a senior WH advisor," Cotton wrote in a tweet linking to the article. "Instead, the woke mob struck⁠."

