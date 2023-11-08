Ivanka Trump takes the stand in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial

Ivanka Trump once served as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization before she became a senior White House adviser after her father won the 2016 election, forcing her to step away from her role in the family business. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Ivanka Trump will take the stand Wednesday in the penalty phase of the $250 million civil fraud trial against her father Donald Trump after he was found liable for inflating the value of his real estate properties in New York.

The former president's eldest daughter will answer questions from state prosecutors after several years of trying to disassociate herself from the family business before a ruling in September found the Trump Organization consistently lied about the value of its holdings, which defrauded banks and insurers throughout the state for years.

Ivanka once served as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization before she became a senior White House adviser after Trump won the 2016 election, forcing her to step away from her role in the family business.

Since her father left office in 2021, she has neither sought public office nor taken part in his 2024 campaign.

Previously, she sat for a deposition in August 2022 when she denied any involvement in the family's bookkeeping and said she wasn't privy to financial documents that fraudulently reported the company's value.

"I have my own. I've never prepared one. I don't know. I never made one. I'm not an accountant," Ivanka Trump said at the time.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the multimillion-dollar civil case against Trump, initially named Ivanka Trump as a co-defendant, claiming she was involved in leveraging her father's financial statements, but an appeals court dismissed her from the case in June, citing the statute of limitations.

Ivanka Trump filed an appeal to avoid her upcoming testimony, claiming she lacked any pertinent information regarding the alleged misconduct, but in court documents, James asserted that Ivanka Trump "indisputably has personal knowledge of facts relevant to the claims."

In his ruling nearly two weeks ago, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Ivanka Trump to testify, saying the state presented sufficient evidence to prove that she has business interests in New York and should testify.

An appeals court also rejected Ivanka Trump's request for an emergency stay, which argued that her testimony "in the middle of a school week" would be overly burdensome to the mother of three.

Now forced to appear, Ivanka Trump will face direct questions under oath about what she did or didn't know about the extensive paper trail of fraud inside the Trump Organization.

Ivanka's name has come up several times in connection with the trial, with James alleging she played a pivotal role as an intermediary between Deutsche Bank and the Trump organization in securing loans that were contingent on her father's bogus financial statements.

The valuation of her own New York apartment has come into question as part of the case after it was priced at two and a half times the rate she paid for the property, court papers say.

Three New York business entities linked to Ivanka Trump were sent subpoenas after evidence emerged that the Trump Organization was covering all of her expenses, including household staffing, credit cards, taxes and New York housing -- highlighting the depth of her ongoing involvement with the family business.

"Ms. Trump, even after her formal resignation, has remained intertwined with the Trump Organization and we believe that she is still amenable to service through that enterprise," Assistant Attorney General Sherief Gaber wrote in a Sept. 26 email.

Meanwhile, Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., testified in the trial last week as the defense sought to shirk responsibility onto accountants who were involved in preparing financial statements for the Trump Organization.

Trump Jr. testified he approved his father's financial statements but emphasized that other executives in the company were responsible for keeping track of the books.

Eric Trump testified he had no knowledge of his father's financial statements, and before explaining his role.

"I understood we had financials as a company. I was not personally aware of the statement of financial condition," Eric Trump said. "I did not work on the statement of financial condition. I've been very clear about that."

Testifying in his own defense on Monday, former President Trump became combative with the judge on the stand, while asserting that he was aware his properties could have been overvalued, but argued that it was a result of the high worth associated with his brand name.

All the testimony is being used to determine the amount of damages the former president will pay after Engoron issued a summary ruling on Sept. 26 that found Trump inflated the value of his New York real estate, including his hotels and golf clubs.

Previously, James said her office was using the civil trial to pinpoint the individuals inside the Trump Organization most responsible for cooking the books and was seeking at least $250 million for fraud that she asserts inflated Donald Trump's wealth by $2.2 billion.

Trump continues to deny he did anything wrong, while claiming the civil trial was an attempt to interfere with his 2024 campaign.

"This is a case that should have never been brought and it's a case that should be immediately dismissed," Trump said after emerging from his courtroom testimony on Monday.