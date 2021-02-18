Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won't run for his Senate seat

Ivanka Trump comes onto stage as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump will not be running for Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's U.S. Senate seat in 2022 as she settles into life after Washington.

The former president's eldest daughter and ex-senior White House adviser spoke with Rubio several weeks ago and told him she would not be running for his seat, according to a Rubio campaign spokesperson. The two have also discussed appearing at a joint event.

The conversation, first reported by The New York Times, comes a day after Donald Trump re-emerged after nearly a moth of self-imposed silence, conducting a series of interviews to commemorate the death of conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh. Trump would not comment on his political future in the interviews, saying it was too soon to talk about whether he will run again in 2024.

But there is plenty of speculation that other Trumps may want to follow in his footsteps. Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, who served as a chief campaign surrogate, is still considering running for the Senate in North Carolina. And the former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., remains deeply popular with his father's base.

In a pair of friendly statements, Rubio and Ivanka Trump praised one another for their efforts together working on issues like paid family leave.

“I am incredibly grateful to Ivanka for her friendship and support," said Rubio. “The challenges working moms and dads face in today’s economy are real, and Ivanka was a formidable and effective advocate for them.”

“Marco has been a tremendous advocate for working families, a good personal friend, and I know he will continue to drive meaningful progress on issues we both care deeply about,” said Ivanka Trump.

Recommended Stories

  • Ivanka Trump has no plans to challenge Marco Rubio for Senate in Florida in 2022

    Ivanka Trump moved to Florida after leaving the White House, fueling speculation she would run for office there. She will not run against Marco Rubio.

  • Ivanka Trump passes up Senate bid against Rubio

    Her decision puts him in a strong position heading into his reelection next year, as well as a possible 2024 presidential run.

  • Pro-Trump former GOP chair joins US Senate race in Ohio

    An ally of former President Donald Trump who recently stepped down as chair of the Ohio Republican Party launched her bid Thursday for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the GOP’s Rob Portman. Jane Timken's decision sets up a 2022 primary that already includes former state treasurer and Marine veteran Josh Mandel, another Trump backer who is making his third run for the Senate.

  • ‘A good personal friend’ Ivanka Trump won’t run against Rubio in 2022 election

    After months of speculation, West Miami’s U.S. senator won’t need to worry about a Republican primary from a future Indian Creek resident.

  • Ivanka Trump will not challenge Marco Rubio in Florida as Lara Trump eyes North Carolina

    Though Donald Trump’s daughter is not running, his daughter-in-law might

  • A TikTok cleaner shows how to make your gross microwave look new in minutes, but another expert says there's a better way

    Allison Nelson shared a non-toxic microwave cleaning tip on TikTok, but another expert told Insider they would switch the order of some steps.

  • Exhausted, Freezing Texans Face Another Crisis: Water

    THOMAS SHEA/GettyJessica Girardo has called every pharmacy within driving distance of her home in Chester, Texas. Not a single one can give her the medication she urgently needs.“They either are closed or don’t have that medication due to no shipments,” thanks to icy roads and lack of water, Girardo told The Daily Beast.It’s a crisis her sister is experiencing on the other side of the medical profession, working in a nearby hospital that was forced to improvise on Wednesday night due to water shortages.“They were disposing of waste in bags and using bedpans for employees and patients because they have tankless toilets that can’t flush without running water,” Girardo said.Texas City Accused of Moving Freezing Residents for Cheerleading CompetitionAfter a devastating winter storm struck the state, many Texans were left without basic utilities. Nationwide, the winter storm’s death toll has reached roughly two-dozen. But even as parts of the power grid have returned, millions of Texans still have incomplete access to basic necessities—and especially water.In Edinburg, Texas, where temperatures rarely drop below freezing, arctic temperatures caused the Palm Valley Animal Society’s pipes to burst and sent the shelter staff scrambling to get bottled water for the animals in their care.“We don’t know how long this is going to go on,” Donna Casamento, PVAS’s executive director told The Daily Beast.PVAS, which shelters cats and dogs, is located in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley, within an hour of the Mexico border. The typically warm climate allows the no-kill shelter to house dogs in outdoor kennels, with outdoor water piping.Even when the pipes are working, the water might be contaminated after the storm, as water treatment facilities battle power outages. PVAS was able to fix its burst pipes, only for the town of Edinburg, like 276 locations across the state, to be slapped with a water advisory, with residents being instructed to boil their tap water before drinking.For buildings without functioning kitchens, that’s easier said than done.“We don’t have stoves and the ability to boil the amount of water we need for the hundreds of dogs and cats we have in our facilities,” Casamento said. Staffers and a network of volunteers have stepped in to bring gallons of boiled or bottled water from their own homes every morning, sometimes while carpooling, she said. “We’ve had a lot of staff having trouble getting here because there’s no access to gas.”Across the state, other Texans have the opposite problem: kitchens, but no water."We’ve been without water since Tuesday night,” Meg Vondriska of Austin, Texas, told The Daily Beast. “I live in an apartment complex, and they gave us about an hour’s heads up that the water would be turned off. Last we heard from them was yesterday that they were trying to get a plumber to look at the burst pipes. It’s frustrating that there’s no communication about when water will be back.”In a Thursday press conference, Austin officials estimated that tens of thousands of residents were out of water. Like Edinburg, Austin is also under a boil water notice—not that Vondriska’s water is working anyway.“The city hasn’t really communicated what’s going on,” she said. “I found out about the city-wide boil notice through NextDoor and Twitter, not the city of Austin. I’m so paranoid we’re going to lose electricity and not be able to cook anything either.”Looming over the desperate search for essential goods in the state were, by most accounts, at least 20 deaths nationwide tied, directly or indirectly, to the historic cold.One senior health official in the Biden administration said they believe the death toll is likely higher than the numbers that have been reported in the press over the last two days. But there’s no way of understanding in real time how many people are dying as a result of, for example, hypothermia or because they had existing diseases and couldn’t reach their medications.Some deaths stem from people just trying to keep warm.“The carbon monoxide deaths, fire deaths… it’s called mortality displacement. There are increases in deaths happening right now. These aren’t the deaths of 35-year-old healthy individuals. We’re talking about people who may have a heart issue which was exacerbated by the 20-degree weather and had a heart attack as a result,” said Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. “The only way to figure out if we had a mass casualty event is to do an excess death analysis—to figure out how many more deaths occurred over the last several days than occurred, say, in 2019.”Even as the death toll was still far from clear, Texans found themselves pivoting from one crisis to the next.Ted Cruz Blames His Daughters for Extremely Tone-Deaf Vacay to CancunMegha Joshi, also of Austin, said the only warning she received ahead of a water shutoff came from friends in the neighborhood. “I kind of knew about an hour before, because some friends were starting to lose water, and texted me to prepare,” Joshi, a doctoral candidate, told The Daily Beast.Without running water, she and friends have resorted to melting snow in kitchen pots and using it to flush their toilets. Joshi’s boyfriend, meanwhile, has too much water in his apartment.“His apartment had pipes freeze and burst. He had three inches of water in his apartment. Everything’s ruined. It’s molding,” she said. “He has to deal with flood insurance on top of everything, and he has no heat because his heat is tied to the water system.”Patchy access to water and electricity has had other fallout for PVAS, like trying to wash blankets for the dogs and weather-proof their kennels. “We’re having to buy so many things that, quite honestly, we didn’t have a budget for,” Casamento said, adding that the shelter was soliciting donations for basic supplies like water and bedding, due to a power generator that can’t handle PVAS’s washing machine.Fortunately for PVAS’s dogs, however, new homes are awaiting some of them. Even in the depths of the weather emergency, Texans have agreed to foster dozens of the shelter’s dogs, while rescue organizations from Minnesota, New York, Colorado have stepped in to take some pups to warmer homes.“We put out a plea,” Casamento said, “and in just a couple days, we got over 100 dogs into foster care.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mars rover Perseverance's high-tech mission to the Red Planet

    Update: Perseverance is safe on the surface of Mars! The Perseverance rover will touch down just before 1:00 PM Pacific, beginning a major new expedition to the planet and kicking off a number of experiments — from a search for traces of life to the long-awaited Martian helicopter. Here's what you can expect from Perseverance tomorrow and over the next few years.

  • Paris Hilton Is Engaged

    undefinedOriginally Appeared on Vogue

  • Don Lemon slams Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for blaming power outages on renewable energy

    Lemon joined media outlets in Texas in calling out the falsehoods being pushed by Governor Abbott and others about why millions are without heat and power.

  • Ted Cruz returning to Texas after leaving for Cancun amid power outage

    Sen. Cruz and his family have left Texas during its unprecedented winter-weather state of emergency. Sen. Ted Cruz is returning to Texas after intense backlash of the Republican traveling to Texas despite the winter storm battering the Lone Star State. The Texas senator was photographed on his way to board a flight back home on Thursday.

  • Mike Vrabel confirms discussions about J.J. Watt

    The Titans made only 19 sacks last season. Somehow, some way, the team vows to improve its pass rush. Signing J.J. Watt would be a good start. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was on the Texans’ defensive staff for four seasons, the first three of those as linebackers coach and then as defensive coordinator in 2017. [more]

  • Your thoughts on Google paying to link to news publishers; Wednesday’s daily brief

    Plus, breaking down President Biden’s social media strategy Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • First 'Mortal Kombat' trailer promises R-rated fatalities and fan-favorite characters

    James Wan's new "Mortal Kombat" reboot trailer features cinematic versions of popular characters like Sub-Zero, Jax, Kano and Goro.

  • Clubhouse, Shopify, and unconfirmed algorithm updates; Thursday’s daily brief

    Plus, EU search choice screen pleases almost no one Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Salt Lake City Stars vs. Raptors 905 - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Salt Lake City Stars vs. Raptors 905, 02/18/2021

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • U.S. rescinds Trump White House claim that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran

    The United States on Thursday told the United Nations Security Council it was rescinding a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September. Acting U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills informed the 15-member body in a letter seen by Reuters. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday that President Joe Biden's administration was prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • He has competition in Miami but Ted Cruz wins title of Worst Cuban American in Congress | Opinion

    We have a winner, folks, and it’s not Florida’s Marco Rubio.