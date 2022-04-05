Ivanka Trump testifies before January 6 committee

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that Democrats will need to agree to a vote on an amendment to preserve Trump-era, pandemic-related immigration restrictions in exchange for Republican support for a $10 billion COVID-19 spending package. "There will have to be an amendment on Title 42 in order to move the bill," McConnell said at a news conference. Republicans argue that doing away with the restrictions, set in place in March 2020 under former President Donald Trump, will encourage more migrants to enter the United States illegally at a time when border crossings are already breaking records.