Ivanka Trump testifies: Live updates on her testimony at Trump's fraud trial

NEW YORK − Ivanka Trump − the former president's oldest daughter and close confidante − takes the witness stand Wednesday in a high-stakes New York trial over whether Donald Trump and others, including Trump business entities, should be forced to turn over hundreds of millions of dollars and lose business privileges for allegedly engaging multiple forms of fraud and conspiracy.

Her testimony follows a fiery appearance from Donald Trump on Monday, in which he described New York Attorney General Letitia James as a "fraud" and "hack," and railed against the September ruling of the judge, Arthur Engoron, that his financial statements inflated the value of his assets. The courtroom performance from Ivanka Trump, a former White House advisor and top company business leader could be relatively subdued. Ivanka Trump has already distanced herself from her father's claims of 2020 election fraud.

A state appeals court freed Ivanka Trump from defending against the case in June, ruling that her time at the Trump Organization was too long ago to be an appropriate target for the lawsuit. However, Engoron later ruled she still must testify under a New York state subpoena.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, arrives to testify in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on November 8, 2023. The former president's daughter left the Trump Organization in 2017 to become a White House advisor and is not a codefendant in the case. Trump, his sons Don Jr and Eric, and other Trump Organization executives are accused of exaggerating the value of their real estate assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

Protesters urge criminal prosecution of Ivanka Trump and her father

Protesters called for the criminal prosecution of Ivanka Trump while waiting for her arrival at the New York courthouse, where she was subpoenaed to testify at a civil fraud trial that named her father and two brothers as defendants but not her.

One sign urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to “indict Ivanka Trump” and another portrayed Donald Trump as a prisoner behind bars.

But the lawsuit is civil rather than criminal, seeking $250 million in damages and to bar the former president from conducting business in New York state, which he is fighting.

Trump contends the case is a political attack from a Democratic attorney general and judge. But another protester held a sign thanking James for holding Trump accountable.

-- Bart Jansen

A protestor holds a sign as Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter, enters New York State Supreme Court for his civil fraud trial on Nov. 8, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump has testified in the case that alleges he and his two sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump conspired to inflate his net worth on financial statements provided to banks and insurers to secure loans. New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued seeking $250 million in damages. Ivanka Trump is scheduled to testify today after her lawyers were unable to block her testimony.

NY AG Letitia James: Ivanka Trump benefitted from fraud at Trump Organization

New York Attorney General Letitia James told reporters before Ivanka Trump’s testimony Wednesday that the former president’s daughter is inextricably linked to fraud at his namesake company and that she benefitted personally from it.

“She benefitted from it personally,” James said. “Ms. Trump will do all that she can to separate herself from this corporation, but she is inextricably tied to the Trump Organization and to these properties that she helped secure financing for. You cannot hide from the truth.”

--Bart Jansen

Protesters wait for the arrival of Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, to testify in the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on November 8, 2023. The former president's daughter left the Trump Organization in 2017 to become a White House advisor and is not a codefendant in the case. Trump, his sons Don Jr and Eric, and other Trump Organization executives are accused of exaggerating the value of their real estate assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

James: Ivanka knew about Trump business dealings

Responding to Trump's criticisms, Attorney General Letitia James says she called Ivanka to the stand because she has been involved with her father's business dealings.

"Ivanka was a senior executive at the organization who secured more favorable loans by using Trump’s fraudulent statements of financial condition," James said on the social media site X (formerly Twitter).

"You cannot cheat for personal gain."

-David Jackson

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks to the press as she arrives for the Trump Organization civil fraud trial and testimony by Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, at the New York State Supreme Court in New York City on Nov. 8, 2023. The former president's daughter left the Trump Organization in 2017 to become a White House advisor and is not a codefendant in the case. Trump, his sons Don Jr and Eric, and other Trump Organization executives are accused of exaggerating the value of their real estate assets by billions of dollars to obtain more favorable bank loans and insurance terms.

Donald Trump will not be in the courtroom for Ivanka

Donald Trump will not be at the New York courthouse this morning to watch daughter Ivanka testify - he has a political engagement instead.

The elder Trump will headline a 2024 campaign rally tonight in Hialeah, Fla., an event designed to counter-program the Republican presidential candidate debate in nearby Miami.

Trump, who attended the testimony of his two sons, did praise Ivanka in an early morning Truth Social post. He also he attacked the attorney general's office and the judge for forcing Ivanka to testify.

"Now they are trying to bring Ivanka into the case, despite the Court of Appeals ruling that she cannot be charged," Trump said. "Sad!"

-David Jackson

What will Ivanka be asked on the witness stand?

The New York Attorney General's Office may ask Ivanka about her time at the Trump Organization as it aims to prove Donald, Don Jr., and Eric Trump, as well as the organization itself, issued false financial statements and engaged in insurance fraud. Ivanka was an executive vice president for the Trump Organization until early 2017, and in that role secured financing for business properties, according to the state's lawsuit.

Financing has been a major theme in the trial so far. The financial statements were used to get favorable loans for at least 11 years, such as up to $170 million from Deutsche Bank in connection with the Trump Organization buying and working on the Old Post Office property in Washington, according to the state attorney general.

Follow along as today's testimony unfolds.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump trial live updates: Latest news as Ivanka Trump takes the stand